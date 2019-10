4553 E. Broadway Blvd.

Tucson’s only kosher bakery is a little slice of midtown heaven, with the display cases full of pastries and goodies that will surely ruin your diet in the best way. Serving the local community for four decades now, Nadines is home to spectacular custom cakes for any occasion, including weddings, anniversaries and quinceaneras. And be sure to try the chocolate chip cookie, because they even do the simple things in a spectacular manner.

Runners Up

2. Monsoon Chocolate

3. Beyond Bread