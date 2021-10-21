Best Of Tucson®

Best Delivery

Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches

Multiple locations

Delivery became a lot more important to our lives after the pandemic arrived in Tucson—and Baggin’s definitely, well, delivered. The local chain has enough locations around town that they probably even deliver those delicious sandwiches to your place.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza

Fresco


