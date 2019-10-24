Best Delicatessen 

6472 N. Oracle Road

7955 E. Broadway

When you need to make alligator sausage or rattlesnake stew, you know Dickman’s Meat & Deli is the place to go. But even if you’re not into exotic meats like kangaroo or dragon, you’ll find plenty of beef, chicken, pork and the like for your next barbecue. Plus, while you’re picking up your fixings for dinners, you can also have one of Tucson’s best sandwiches for lunch. You know how they say, “If wishes were horses, we’d all be eating steak”? We wish we could click our heels three times and find ourselves at Dickman’s.

