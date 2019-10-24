Best Daycare 

3800 E. River Road

The J’s early-childhood education program is nothing short of spectacular, with endless art activities, wonderful playgrounds, a fun-filled splashpad and plenty of toys to keep the rugrats busy, all under the supervision of a loving and well-trained staff. The kids learn how to play well with each other and build the skills they’ll need to succeed once they start kindergarten. And they even end up potty-trained. It’s just about everything you could ask for when you can’t stay home with the kids yourself.

