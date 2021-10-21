Best Of Tucson®

Best Day Trip

Mount Lemmon

There’s a good reason the town atop Mount Lemmon is called Summerhaven. For decades, the 25-mile drive has served as THE day trip for Tucsonans. We all marvel as the air cools as we ascend from the desert floor to grasslands to pine forest. There are numerous vistas, campgrounds, cabins and even a ski slope up there. A drive up Mount Lemmon has never failed to better our day, that’s for sure.

Reader Recommended

Bisbee

Sonoita


