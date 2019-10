3666 E. Sunrise Drive

The spa formerly known as Red Door stills smells as sweet as a eucalyptus sauna—which you can enjoy along with the usual services (massage, manicures, waxing) as well as more exotic options such as hypnotherapy and NeuroMovement bodywork. All that sounds like just what we need, but it’s the exquisite setting in the Catalina Foothills that elevates Mynd Spa & Salon to Tucson’s best.

Runners Up

2. Gadabout

3. Greentoes