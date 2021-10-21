Best Of Tucson®

Best Dance Studio

BreakOut Studios

5811 E. Speedway Blvd.

Movers and shakers love to express themselves at BreakOut Studios. This dance studio provides dance education to all technique levels and age groups. BreakOut produces well-rounded dancers by offering traditional dance classes alongside strength-building exercise classes. Go from hip-hop to yoga flow for a nice stretch or build core strength at the BootyBelly WorkOut class. BreakOut coordinates new workshops every month and schedules All-Day Dance days for even cheaper class prices!

Reader Recommended

Viva Performing Arts

Dancing in the Streets


Previous: Best Author
Next: Best Dance Company

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation