Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Dance Studio 

BreakOut Studios

5811 E. Speedway Blvd.

Dancing is good for you. Really. And, while we aren’t saying there’s a “right” way to get your groove on, taking a few classes couldn’t hurt. BreakOut Studios can teach people of all ages and abilities in a variety of dance styles. The space is comfortable and instructors are always willing to work with the group to ensure everyone has the best experience possible. The studio even offers a work trade program where you can work three hours a week in the studio and earn unlimited classes. You’ll be ready for a musical number in no time!

Runners Up

2. Viva Performing Arts-Dance Studio

3. Floor Polish 

  |  

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation