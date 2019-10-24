Best Dance Studio 

5811 E. Speedway Blvd.

Dancing is good for you. Really. And, while we aren’t saying there’s a “right” way to get your groove on, taking a few classes couldn’t hurt. BreakOut Studios can teach people of all ages and abilities in a variety of dance styles. The space is comfortable and instructors are always willing to work with the group to ensure everyone has the best experience possible. The studio even offers a work trade program where you can work three hours a week in the studio and earn unlimited classes. You’ll be ready for a musical number in no time!

Runners Up

2. Viva Performing Arts-Dance Studio

3. Floor Polish