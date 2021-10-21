Best Of Tucson®

Best Dance Company

UA School of Dance

1737 E. University Blvd.

The University of Arizona School of Dance is known to attract some of the most talented artists across the country as teachers and students. Their unique dancers have a range of technical skills in classical ballet, modern, and jazz, but their skills don’t stop there. To be the best dance company, your dancers need more than physical capabilities. The audience needs to feel the emotion from their chairs! UA School of Dance trains its dancers to connect with the choreography and flawlessly exude emotions to tell a story. After a hiatus due to COVID, the School of Dance is back with fall performances. Catch “Premium Blend” from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11 and Nov. 16 to Nov. 21. There will also be a student spotlight performance fittingly named “Comeback” from Dec. 1-5.

Reader Recommended

Ballet Tucson

