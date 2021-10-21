Best Of Tucson®

Best Crossfit

Old Pueblo Crossfit

7225 E. Broadway Blvd.

If you’re into crossfit, you’ve surely already heard of this eastside place. If you’re not into crossfit, you might be afraid of it, but (and we say this honestly): Watching a little video that this gym made about the sport, all about the sense of community and personal accomplishment that the group fosters, made us feel a little more willing to try it. These one-hour workouts are intense and dynamic (you’ll definitely never get bored), but doing it in an environment where you feel supported and not alone really makes all the difference.

Reader Recommended

F45 Training

CrossFit Fixx


