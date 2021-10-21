Best Of Tucson®

Best Cover Band

The Dirt

You can only hear the ’60s and ’70s hits so many times before you want something with a little more kick. The Dirt certainly delivers, dedicating themselves to the wild, groovy and ridiculous world of ’80s hair metal. We’re talking about everything from Mötley Crüe to Guns N’ Roses to Def Leppard. Although they only started in 2019, The Dirt has quickly made a name for themselves with their raucous shows, loud outfits and great stage presence—exactly how they should be.

Reader Recommended

Mark Miller Band

Drop D


Previous: Best Reggae Act
Next: Best Punk Act

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation