Best Of Tucson®

Best Country Western Bar

The Maverick

6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

Anyone who’s taken a late-night trip down Tanque Verde should know why The Maverick won in this category. And it’s only partially because of the great musicians they’re always hosting. There’s a real atmosphere to The Maverick, from their punny marquee to their warm lighting and dedicated fanbase. Beyond the classic drinks and music, The Maverick also hosts dance lessons to help you really get into the culture. Let’s hope this longtime favorite stays around for even longer.

Reader Recommended

Whiskey Roads

Cowpony


