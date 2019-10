6622 E. Tanque Verde Road

If you’ve been to The Maverick, you’ll agree it’s hard to see why Tucsonans would pick any other country-western bar as their favorite. There’s just always something going on. Whether it’s dance nights, live music or themed parties, The Maverick knows their audience. And if you’re unsure about getting involved, they even offer multiple types of dance lessons. And don’t let any of this distract from their extensive menu and drink selections.

Runners Up

2. Cowpony

3. Shooter’s Steakhouse & Saloon