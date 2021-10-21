Best Of Tucson®

Best Country Act

Hank Topless

Country music can be unfortunately formulaic. That’s why Tucson should feel grateful to have a musician like Hank Topless. Sure, he sings of the blues and honky tonkin’, but can jump between whiskey-desolation and outlaw-rocking on a dime. He’s been a staple of Tucson country for years, and if you’ve seen him grace the stage, you certainly know why.

Reader Recommended

Mark Miller Band

Drew Cooper


Previous: Best Hip-Hop Act
Next: Best R&B Act

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation