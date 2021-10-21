Best Of Tucson®

Best Contemporary/Fusion Restaurant

Wildflower

7037 N. Oracle Road

A general rule around town is if it’s part of Fox Restaurant Concepts, you’re probably in for a delicious meal. And Wildflower is no exception, offering dishes inspired by food all over the world. (That’s what makes it true “American” cuisine, right?) Their artisanal salads and pasta are great, but their appetizers like grilled artichoke and Lebanese hummus are perfect for meeting with some friends and enjoying the ambiance of Casas Adobes Plaza.

Tito & Pep

Feast


