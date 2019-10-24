Best Contemporary/Fusion Restaurant 

135 S. Sixth Ave.

There’s a reason Janos Wilder has been bringing home Best of awards for more than three decades—the man was the master of farm-to-table way before farm-to-table was a thing. At DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails inside Sixth Avenue’s gorgeous Odd Hall that’s also home to Etherton Gallery (whose collection graces the restaurant’s walls), Janos continues to innovate with new flavors alongside classic dishes. Want to learn to cook like him? He offers classes in Carriage House behind the restaurant. Sign up and you’ll learn a few new techniques—as long as you can keep from drinking too much sangria.

Runners Up

