Best Of Tucson®

Best Computer Repair

SWS Electronics & Computers

3731 E. Speedway Blvd.

Thank God for the electronics and computers that keep our lives running, and also thank God for the fact that there are people who know how the dang things work. Laptop making a funny noise and need an in-store or on-site repair? Dealing with a slow computer and needing a remote desktop report? Or just want to buy an entirely new computer? Whatever your needs are, the knowledgeable, friendly folks over at SWS will get you set up.

