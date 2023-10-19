Best Comida 2023

Best Dulceria
La Estrella
Three Tucson locations, laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Family-owned La Estrella bakes goodies to satisfy the sweet tooth of every customer who walks through its doors. Its pan de muerto sweet rolls, rosca de reyes pastries, doughnuts and cookies are as intoxicating to the nose as they are to the taste buds. All orders can be customized to be made in a miniature size.
Raspaderia Funland
727 W. Ajo Way, 520-551-6787
2100 W. Grant Way, 520-624-4367
funlandraspados.com
Best Place to Buy a Pinata
Pinata Factory
600 N. Stone Avenue
520-495-0920, bit.ly/45M8UqA
When parents want the prefect pinata for their child’s birthday party or special event, they find it at Pinata Factory. In addition to pinatas of recognizable figures, the store’s handmade pinatas can be customized for customers seeking something else. Requests for discounts can be made online.
Food City
Eight Tucson locations, myfoodcity.com
Best Birria
Rollie’s Mexican Patio
4573 S. 12th Avenue
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
The slow-cooked birria at Rollie’s Mexican Patio blends meat and spices better than anywhere else in town, according to our readers. Rollie’s serves its birria in a variety of ways: rolled tacos, street tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, ramen, burgers and burros. Whatever they are in the mood for, customers can order at the patio, online for pickup or delivery through major delivery partners, or from Rollie’s food truck.
Best Panaderia
La Estrella has been baking bread fresh daily using raw ingredients since 1986. The locally operated panaderia uses recipes created by the family that owns it to bake birote, Virginia, dinner rolls, hot dog buns and telera. La Estrella is active in the community providing tours for young children and making presentations at the UA.
El Trinufo
6348 S. Nogales Highway, 520-573-1884
Best Michelada
The Neighborhood
3940 E. Alvernon Way, 520-207-4004
61 E. Congress Street, 520-849-6539
thenei.com
The Neighborhood’s award-winning michelada hits the spot better than anyone else’s in Tucson, according to our readers. The flavorful mix that is poured into beer has a little bit of a kick to it. Thirsty patrons can order The Classic, which contains ingredients such as lime and cucumber, or The Neighborhood, which is more candied and has tamarind.
Best Carniceria
Los Amigos Meat Market
3929 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2969, facebook.com/losamigosmeats
Tucson meat lovers pick up their proteins at their favorite local carniceria, Los Amigos Meat Market. Serving the community since 1978, it carries a wide selection of meats. Beef, pork, chicken, T-bone, chorizo and more are cut perfectly for whatever meal customers ae planning to make at home.
El Novillo
7885 E. Golf Links Road
520-721-5094, carniceriaelnovillo.com
Best Guacamole
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022
7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-989-0500
guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
Made fresh twice a day with the finest avocados, the guacamole at Guadalajara Grill is the perfect starter for a great meal. For those who cannot get enough of the beloved Mexican dip, there are plenty of entrees which use it as an ingredient. The fajitas, quesadillas and guaco-tacos can bring satisfaction to every guacamole lover who places an order.
Best Salsa
BOCA Tacos y Tequila
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Tucson readers love to spice things up with the original salsa from BOCA Tacos y Tequila. Made fresh in-house, the unique salsas rotate daily and even change during the course of the day. Recent varieties have included banana habanero, soy tomato and pickled cauliflower. They are brought complimentary to the table and can also be ordered with chips.
Best Tamales
Tucson Tamale Company
7286 N. Oracle Road
520-403-1888, tucsontamale.com
Tucson Tamale Company’s handmade tamales created with a family recipe are the best in town, according to the opinion and taste buds of our readers. Family owned and operated, the restaurant prepares a variety of tamales including green chile chicken, red chile beef, blue corn and veggie, and vegan green chile. All tamales are gluten and allergen-free and made with organic non-GMO corn and pork and chicken free of hormones and antibiotics. Frozen tamales can be purchased online or at the restaurant.
Best Tortillas
Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory
5330 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com
Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory makes its tortillas fresh every day and then sells them retail and wholesale. Its corn tortillas are sold in sizes of 4, 5, 6 and 9 inches. Soy tortillas are sold only in 12 inches, while flour tortillas come in sizes ranging from 6 to 14 inches. Alejandro’s whole-wheat tortillas are made 9, 12 and 14 inches.
Anita Street Market
849 N. Anita Avenue
520-882-5280, anitasstreetmarket.com
Best Burrito
Tania’s 33
614 N. Grande Avenue
520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com
Located in the heart of Tucson’s Barrio Hollywood, Tania’s 33 uses handmade flour tortillas to wrap our readers’ favorite burritos. In addition to breakfast burritos and burrito bowls, the menu features a huge selection of burritos including nopalitos Colorado and lentejas (lentils) for vegans and chicharrónes and pollo asado for meat eaters. All burritos can be prepared grilled, enchilada style or chimichanga style.
Best Raspados
Raspados El Paraiso
5917 E. 22nd Street
7701 E. Golf Links Road
520-398-5817, bit.ly/3qYiTKp
No one in Tucson makes the sweet frozen delight known as raspados better than Raspados El Paraiso, according to our readers. The combination of shaved ice and syrup can be ordered in a number of delicious flavors including tamarind, pecan, coconut, lime and mango. Customers can double the deliciousness of their raspados by mixing two flavors in one.
Sonoran Delights
921 W. Congress Street
520-623-3020, sonorandelights.com
Best Tortas
Tacos Apson
3501 S. 12th Avenue, 520-670-1258
6741 N. Thornydale Road, 520-395-0871
tacosapson.com
Our readers might easily regard Tacos Apson as Tortas Apson. Tacos Apson is their favorite destination for the Mexican-style sandwiches known as tortas. Using a large grill to cook their meats, the restaurants serve a variety of tortas, including asada, beans, barbacoa and apson (asada, cheese, green chile, onion, bacon and mushrooms). Diners can wash down their melas with horchata, Jamaica or Mexican soda.
Taco Stop
520-419-0484, bit.ly/3rkzQLi
Best Margarita
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022
7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-989-0500
guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
Founded more than two decades ago by Guadalajara-born Emma Yolanda Vera, The Guadalajara Grill offers an entire margarita menu with eight varieties of the famous beverage. Among other options, patrons can select the jalapeno margarita, diablo azul (with blue curacao), or bandera magarita (representing the red, white and green of the Mexican flag with melon-lime, classic house frozen and strawberries). Those who want the biggest margarita in Tucson can order The Guadalarita. Frozen margaritas are also available
Best Elote
Elote is a favorite Mexican dish and our readers’ favorite place to enjoy it is at BOCA Tacos y Tequila. At BOCA, the traditional corn dish is served on the cob and is not charred until ordered. Prepared fresh and served with a lime, it comes smothered with cream, cotija cheese and chipotle powder.
Zio Peppe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Ermanos
220 N. Fourth Avenue
520-445-6625, ermanosbrew.com
Best Empanadas
Baked throughout the day at La Estrella, there are always fresh empanadas available for those in the mood for a mouthwatering pastry. The bakery offers a variety of flavors that can satisfy any sweet tooth: pumpkin, pineapple, apple, mango, custard and cherry.
Le Caves
3950 E. 22nd Street
520-624-2561, facebook.com/lecaves
Best Tacos
Street Tacos & Beer
Multiple locations
facebook.com/Streetoncongress
Tacos are not just for Tuesdays at Street Tacos & Beer. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant serves authentic street tacos in varieties such as fish, carne asada and veggie. It sources all of its food locally and prepares everything fresh and in-house.
Best Menudo
El Minuto
354 S. Main Avenue
520-882-4145, elminutotucson.com
The menudo at El Minuto is a family tradition. Founded in 1936, the restaurant has been owned by the same family ever since and has passed on its recipes from generation to generation. The cook who prepares the menudo has been doing so in the kitchen for more than 60 years. Many patrons repeatedly come to El Minuto specifically for the menudo, which can be enjoyed in the dining area or purchased by the gallon to take home. The soup is served in its white variety or in the spicier red variety.
