Best Comida 2022

Best Signature Dish
Carne Seca at El Charro
Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com
Established in 1922, El Charro Café celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Certified as one of the oldest Mexican restaurants in the nation, El Charro has been under the same family operation for generations. A local staple on a national scale, the family is well known for their invention of the chimichanga and legendary menu. Voted this year’s best signature dish, their world-famous Carne Seca is an all-natural marinated lean Angus beef that is dried, shredded and grilled with green chile, tomato and onions.
Reader Recommended
Drunken Angel at the Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, 520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com
Baked Eggs at Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress Street, 520-798-1618, hotelcongress.com
Best Dining with a View
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road
520-526-9345, haciendadelsol.com
A four-star jewel in the Sonoran Desert, the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch’s location offers breathtaking views of the natural wonder surrounding it. Minutes away from Finger Rock Canyon and other local hotspots, this luxurious desert retreat provides its guests with an authentic Southwestern experience. Indulge at the award-winning Terraza’s outdoor patio and choose from a selection of over 800 wines or at the Grill for its innovative New American cuisine.
Reader Recommended
Vivace Restaurant, 6440 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com
Saguaro Corners Restaurant & Bar, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, 520-886-2020, saguaro-corners-restaurant-bar.business.site
Best Restaurant to Dazzle Out-of-Town Visitors
La Chingada, Cocina Mexicana
110 E. Pennington Street
520-867-8441, lachingadacocina.com
Yeah, it’s a bad word, but the food, well, that’s something else. Street tacos, enchiladas, tamales, chile rellenos, fajitas: There is something for every taste. Live music on Wednesdays and Thursdays y Mariachi Pueblo Viejo en Domingos (Sundays).
Reader Recommended
El Charro, 311 N. Court Avenue, 520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com
Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, 520-526-9345, haciendadelsol.com/dining
Best Dulceria
Funland Raspados
727 W. Ajo Way, 520-551-6787
2100 W. Grant Road, Suite 110
520-624-4367, funlandraspados.com
Established in 1999, Funland Raspados has served the Tucson community for over 20 years. Formerly a party rental service, the full-time raspadería provides guests with a variety of delicious cold treats such as raspados, fruit salads and agua frescas and hot meals such as burgers, tamales or tortas. Their combinations are endless. Try some of your favorite snacks loaded up with an assortment of fixings like avocado, elote or jalapenos. There’s a tasty treat for everybody.
Reader Recommended
La Estrella Bakery, Multiple locations, laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Beyond Bread, Multiple locations, beyondbread.com
Best Place to Buy a Piñata
Piñata Factory
640 N. Stone Avenue, 520-495-0920
Looking for a piñata to spice up your next gathering? Venture no farther than Piñata Factory to find a variety of recognizable characters to custom made piñatas for any occasion. All are reasonably priced and completed in a timely manner.
Reader Recommended
Food City, Multiple locations, myfoodcity.com
Funland, 2100 W. Grant Road, Suite 110, 520-624-4367, funlandraspados.com
Best Birria
Rollies Mexican Patio
4573 S. 12th Avenue
520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com
Slow and steady melding of the choice of meat and spices is what makes the birria at Rollies Mexican Patio worthy of repeat customers. Get an order of birria street tacos or try out the quesabirria, birria rojo cheesy tacos and let the flavors speak for themselves. It’s available in quesadillas, enchiladas, ramen and as a birria cheesecrisp burger.
Reader Recommended
Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com
El Rustico, 2281 N. Oracle Road, 520-623-3478, tacorustico.com
Best Panaderia
La Estrella Bakery
Multiple locations
The only acceptable excuse to be late on your way to the office, La Estrella Bakery is another Tucson favorite. A family tradition for over 30 years, this Tucson staple bakes traditional pan dulce, cookies and pastries using traditional family recipes with the flavor of Jalisco. La Estrella Bakery maintains Mexican culture, heritage and values through their edible art and offers school tours for students to learn the history behind the craft.
Reader Recommended
Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory, 5330 S. 12th Avenue, 520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com
El Triunfo Bakery, 6348 S. Nogales Highway, 520-573-1884
Best Michelada
The Neighborhood Cocina & Cantina
3940 E. 29th Street, 520-207-4004
61 E. Congress Street, 520-849-6539
Home of Tucson’s Best Michelada, The Neighborhood Cocina & Cantina knows how to serve up its award-winning Neighborhood Michelada. A savory tomato-based beverage served with your cerveza of choice, Mexican candy, spices, olives, fruit or veggies — this drink is like a small snack in a glass.
Reader Recommended
BK’s
5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105
2680 N. First Avenue, 520-207-2245
bktacos.com
Che’s Lounge, 350 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-623-2088, cheslounge.com
Best Carniceria
Los Amigos Meat Market
3929 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2969, facebook.com/losamigosmeats
Since 1978, Los Amigos Meat Market has served the Tucson community with its old-time service and meat. This local butcher shop offers excellent prices, fast service and lo mejor en carnes, or some of the best meats in Tucson. Longtime customers recommend the chorizo.
Reader Recommended
El Herradero, Multiple locations, 520-268-8694
El Novillo, 7885 E. Golf Links Road, 520-721-5094
Best Guacamole
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022
7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-989-0500
One of the best ways to start a Mexican meal is tortilla chips and a dip. When it comes to Guadalajara’s guacamole, it is made fresh right in front of guests so they can customize it. Add spice or keep it simple and make it the best dip for the freshly made tortilla chips.
Reader Recommended
El Charro Café, Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com
Seis Kitchen, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com
Best Salsa
BOCA Tacos y Tequila
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
With James Beard Foundation semifinalist chef Maria Mazon behind the scenes, dishes are sure to pack the flavor. Mazon was born in Tucson but grew up in Sonora, Mexico, and blends tastes from those areas, including into simple dishes like salsa.
Reader Recommended
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022
7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-898-0500
guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
El Charro, Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com
Best Tamale
Tucson Tamale Company
7159 E. Tanque Verde, 520-298-8404
7286 N. Oracle Road, 520-403-1888
The family-owned and -operated Tucson Tamale Company aims to make delicious and healthy tamales for guests — and it succeeds, according to readers. Tucson Tamale Company has a wide variety, ranging from combo boxes to classic green. Tucson Tamale Company has been nominated for Tucson Weekly’s best tamale for more than a decade.
Reader Recommended
El Charro, 311 N. Court Avenue, 520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com
El Torero, 231 E. 26th Street, 520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com
Best Tortillas
Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory
5330 S. 12th Avenue
520-889-2279
Operating since 1980, Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory dishes out freshly made corn and flour tortillas daily. Corn tortillas come in a variety of sizes from 4 inches to 9 inches. Flour tortillas range from 6 to 12 inches across.
Reader Recommended
La Estrella Bakery, Multiple locations, laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Anita Street Market, 849 N. Anita Avenue, 520-882-5280, anitasstreetmarket.com
Best Burrito
Tanias 33
614 N. Grande Avenue
520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com
Located in the heart of Tucson’s Barrio Hollywood for the past 33 years, Tania’s 33 serves some of the best Sonoran and vegan Mexican food for everyone’s most important meal. From breakfast plates, bowls, burritos and nachos — Tania’s 33 serves breakfast foods all day! Try a standard bacon, eggs and cheeze or perhaps a soy chorizo burrito. There’s a burrito for everybody.
Reader Recommended
Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com
Nico’s, Multiple locations, ordernicosmexicanfood.com
Best Raspados
Raspados El Paraiso
5917 E. 22nd Street
520-398-5817
This iconic shop on 22nd leaves ice cream goers in awe, with countless offers, from the delicious Fresa y Piña to the Diablito de Naranjita. Raspados El Paraiso always uses the best natural and authentic ingredients to deliver one of the most breathtaking shaved ice experiences in Tucson.
Reader Recommended
Oasis Oasis Fruit Cones, 4126 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-7106
Sonoran Delights, 921 W. Congress Street, 520-623-3020, places.singleplatform.com
Best Torta
Tacos Apson
3501 S. 12th Avenue, 520-670-1248
6741 N. Thornydale Road, Suite 121, 520-395-0871
Is it a burrito or sandwich? No matter the classification, Tacos Apson serves up the best torta throughout all of Tucson. Offering the true flavor of Sonora, Mexico, Tacos Apson makes tacos, burros, tortas and more with your favorite proteins. From carne asada, barbacoa or frijol, order your torta however you like and pair it with a refreshing agua fresca like Jamaica or horchata.
Reader Recommended
Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com
Barrio Charro, 3699 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-372-1922, barriocharro.com
Best Margarita
Reforma
4340 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 101
520-867-4134, reformatucson.com
Reforma boasts Arizona’s largest selection of mezcal and tequila, with a creative list of margaritas to match. Choose from 10 margaritas, including strawberry jalapeno, cucumber mint, blueberry basil and prickly pear. Can’t choose just one? Try a flight with three margarita.
Reader Recommended
Guadalajara Grill
1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022
7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-898-0500
guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com
El Charro, Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com
Best Elote
Zio Peppe
6502 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com
Zio Peppe’s menu is anchored in Italian American classics but draws heavy influence from the food and flavor profiles of Tucson and the Sonoran region. In terms of its take on the dish, elote arancini is made with street corn, risotto, lime crema and queso fresco.
Reader Recommended
Boca Tacos y Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Ermanos, 220 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-445-6625, ermanosbrew.com
Best Empanadas
Anita Street Market
849 N. Anita Avenue
520-882-5280, anitastmarket@hotmail.com
Anita Street Market is a homemade Mexican restaurant offering Tucson authentic burritos, chorizos and tortillas. With its best ingredient being love, the staff’s main focus is ensuring the quality of the customer experience. The empanadas stand out among other entrees. Check them out!
Reader Recommended
La Estrella Bakery
120 S. Avenida del Convento, Suite 100, 520-393-3320
901 N. Grande Avenue, 520-792-6372
5266 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-0656
Le Cave’s Bakery, 3950 E. 22nd Street, 520-624-2561
Best Tacos
Boca Tacos y Tequila
533 N. Fourth Avenue
520-777-8134, bocatacos.com
Tucson native Maria Mazon knows how to change up her menu with a variety of salsas and “one-of-a-kind” tacos that are a must-try. Incorporating fresh ingredients that she grows behind the restaurant, Boca Tacos and Tequila is a hot spot for some of the best tacos in Tucson. Order a meat, seafood or veggie taco, or one of everything. You won’t be disappointed.
Reader Recommended
Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com
Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe, 2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive, 520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com
Best Menudo
Tania’s 33
614 N. Grande Avenue
520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com
Red or white, Tania’s 33 is serving up some of the best menudo in all of Barrio Hollywood. Perfect for a hangover or breakfast craving, you can order 16 or 32 ounces, half or an entire gallon. Served with cilantro, onion, lemon and salsa, you’ll definitely want to order a toasted pan birote on the side!
Reader Recommended
El Minuto, 354 S. Main Avenue, 520-882-4145, elminutotucson.com
Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe, 2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive, 520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com