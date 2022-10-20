Best Comida 2022

Best Signature Dish

Carne Seca at El Charro

Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com

Established in 1922, El Charro Café celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Certified as one of the oldest Mexican restaurants in the nation, El Charro has been under the same family operation for generations. A local staple on a national scale, the family is well known for their invention of the chimichanga and legendary menu. Voted this year’s best signature dish, their world-famous Carne Seca is an all-natural marinated lean Angus beef that is dried, shredded and grilled with green chile, tomato and onions.

Reader Recommended

Drunken Angel at the Parish, 6453 N. Oracle Road, 520-797-1233, theparishtucson.com

Baked Eggs at Cup Cafe, 311 E. Congress Street, 520-798-1618, hotelcongress.com





Best Dining with a View

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road

520-526-9345, haciendadelsol.com

A four-star jewel in the Sonoran Desert, the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch’s location offers breathtaking views of the natural wonder surrounding it. Minutes away from Finger Rock Canyon and other local hotspots, this luxurious desert retreat provides its guests with an authentic Southwestern experience. Indulge at the award-winning Terraza’s outdoor patio and choose from a selection of over 800 wines or at the Grill for its innovative New American cuisine.

Reader Recommended

Vivace Restaurant, 6440 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-795-7221, vivacetucson.com

Saguaro Corners Restaurant & Bar, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, 520-886-2020, saguaro-corners-restaurant-bar.business.site





Best Restaurant to Dazzle Out-of-Town Visitors

La Chingada, Cocina Mexicana

110 E. Pennington Street

520-867-8441, lachingadacocina.com

Yeah, it’s a bad word, but the food, well, that’s something else. Street tacos, enchiladas, tamales, chile rellenos, fajitas: There is something for every taste. Live music on Wednesdays and Thursdays y Mariachi Pueblo Viejo en Domingos (Sundays).

Reader Recommended

El Charro, 311 N. Court Avenue, 520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, 520-526-9345, haciendadelsol.com/dining





Best Dulceria

Funland Raspados

727 W. Ajo Way, 520-551-6787

2100 W. Grant Road, Suite 110

520-624-4367, funlandraspados.com

Established in 1999, Funland Raspados has served the Tucson community for over 20 years. Formerly a party rental service, the full-time raspadería provides guests with a variety of delicious cold treats such as raspados, fruit salads and agua frescas and hot meals such as burgers, tamales or tortas. Their combinations are endless. Try some of your favorite snacks loaded up with an assortment of fixings like avocado, elote or jalapenos. There’s a tasty treat for everybody.

Reader Recommended

La Estrella Bakery, Multiple locations, laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Beyond Bread, Multiple locations, beyondbread.com





Best Place to Buy a Piñata

Piñata Factory

640 N. Stone Avenue, 520-495-0920

Looking for a piñata to spice up your next gathering? Venture no farther than Piñata Factory to find a variety of recognizable characters to custom made piñatas for any occasion. All are reasonably priced and completed in a timely manner.

Reader Recommended

Food City, Multiple locations, myfoodcity.com

Funland, 2100 W. Grant Road, Suite 110, 520-624-4367, funlandraspados.com





Best Birria

Rollies Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Avenue

520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com

Slow and steady melding of the choice of meat and spices is what makes the birria at Rollies Mexican Patio worthy of repeat customers. Get an order of birria street tacos or try out the quesabirria, birria rojo cheesy tacos and let the flavors speak for themselves. It’s available in quesadillas, enchiladas, ramen and as a birria cheesecrisp burger.

Reader Recommended

Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com

El Rustico, 2281 N. Oracle Road, 520-623-3478, tacorustico.com





Best Panaderia

La Estrella Bakery

Multiple locations

laestrellabakeryincaz.com

The only acceptable excuse to be late on your way to the office, La Estrella Bakery is another Tucson favorite. A family tradition for over 30 years, this Tucson staple bakes traditional pan dulce, cookies and pastries using traditional family recipes with the flavor of Jalisco. La Estrella Bakery maintains Mexican culture, heritage and values through their edible art and offers school tours for students to learn the history behind the craft.

Reader Recommended

Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory, 5330 S. 12th Avenue, 520-889-2279, alejandrostortillafactory.com

El Triunfo Bakery, 6348 S. Nogales Highway, 520-573-1884





Best Michelada

The Neighborhood Cocina & Cantina

3940 E. 29th Street, 520-207-4004

61 E. Congress Street, 520-849-6539

thenei.com

Home of Tucson’s Best Michelada, The Neighborhood Cocina & Cantina knows how to serve up its award-winning Neighborhood Michelada. A savory tomato-based beverage served with your cerveza of choice, Mexican candy, spices, olives, fruit or veggies — this drink is like a small snack in a glass.

Reader Recommended

BK’s

5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105

2680 N. First Avenue, 520-207-2245

bktacos.com

Che’s Lounge, 350 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-623-2088, cheslounge.com





Best Carniceria

Los Amigos Meat Market

3929 S. 12th Avenue

520-889-2969, facebook.com/losamigosmeats

Since 1978, Los Amigos Meat Market has served the Tucson community with its old-time service and meat. This local butcher shop offers excellent prices, fast service and lo mejor en carnes, or some of the best meats in Tucson. Longtime customers recommend the chorizo.

Reader Recommended

El Herradero, Multiple locations, 520-268-8694

El Novillo, 7885 E. Golf Links Road, 520-721-5094





Best Guacamole

Guadalajara Grill

1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022

7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-989-0500

guaralajaraoriginalgrill.com

One of the best ways to start a Mexican meal is tortilla chips and a dip. When it comes to Guadalajara’s guacamole, it is made fresh right in front of guests so they can customize it. Add spice or keep it simple and make it the best dip for the freshly made tortilla chips.

Reader Recommended

El Charro Café, Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com

Seis Kitchen, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com





Best Salsa

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

With James Beard Foundation semifinalist chef Maria Mazon behind the scenes, dishes are sure to pack the flavor. Mazon was born in Tucson but grew up in Sonora, Mexico, and blends tastes from those areas, including into simple dishes like salsa.

Reader Recommended

Guadalajara Grill

1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022

7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-898-0500

guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com

El Charro, Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com





Best Tamale

Tucson Tamale Company

7159 E. Tanque Verde, 520-298-8404

7286 N. Oracle Road, 520-403-1888

tucsontamale.com

The family-owned and -operated Tucson Tamale Company aims to make delicious and healthy tamales for guests — and it succeeds, according to readers. Tucson Tamale Company has a wide variety, ranging from combo boxes to classic green. Tucson Tamale Company has been nominated for Tucson Weekly’s best tamale for more than a decade.

Reader Recommended

El Charro, 311 N. Court Avenue, 520-622-1922, elcharrocafe.com

El Torero, 231 E. 26th Street, 520-622-9534, eltorerotucson.com





Best Tortillas

Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory

5330 S. 12th Avenue

520-889-2279

alejandrostortillafactory.com

Operating since 1980, Alejandro’s Tortilla Factory dishes out freshly made corn and flour tortillas daily. Corn tortillas come in a variety of sizes from 4 inches to 9 inches. Flour tortillas range from 6 to 12 inches across.

Reader Recommended

La Estrella Bakery, Multiple locations, laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Anita Street Market, 849 N. Anita Avenue, 520-882-5280, anitasstreetmarket.com





Best Burrito

Tanias 33

614 N. Grande Avenue

520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com

Located in the heart of Tucson’s Barrio Hollywood for the past 33 years, Tania’s 33 serves some of the best Sonoran and vegan Mexican food for everyone’s most important meal. From breakfast plates, bowls, burritos and nachos — Tania’s 33 serves breakfast foods all day! Try a standard bacon, eggs and cheeze or perhaps a soy chorizo burrito. There’s a burrito for everybody.

Reader Recommended

Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com

Nico’s, Multiple locations, ordernicosmexicanfood.com





Best Raspados

Raspados El Paraiso

5917 E. 22nd Street

520-398-5817

This iconic shop on 22nd leaves ice cream goers in awe, with countless offers, from the delicious Fresa y Piña to the Diablito de Naranjita. Raspados El Paraiso always uses the best natural and authentic ingredients to deliver one of the most breathtaking shaved ice experiences in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Oasis Oasis Fruit Cones, 4126 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-7106



Sonoran Delights, 921 W. Congress Street, 520-623-3020, places.singleplatform.com





Best Torta

Tacos Apson

3501 S. 12th Avenue, 520-670-1248

6741 N. Thornydale Road, Suite 121, 520-395-0871

tacosapson.com

Is it a burrito or sandwich? No matter the classification, Tacos Apson serves up the best torta throughout all of Tucson. Offering the true flavor of Sonora, Mexico, Tacos Apson makes tacos, burros, tortas and more with your favorite proteins. From carne asada, barbacoa or frijol, order your torta however you like and pair it with a refreshing agua fresca like Jamaica or horchata.

Reader Recommended

Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com

Barrio Charro, 3699 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-372-1922, barriocharro.com





Best Margarita

Reforma

4340 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 101

520-867-4134, reformatucson.com

Reforma boasts Arizona’s largest selection of mezcal and tequila, with a creative list of margaritas to match. Choose from 10 margaritas, including strawberry jalapeno, cucumber mint, blueberry basil and prickly pear. Can’t choose just one? Try a flight with three margarita.

Reader Recommended



Guadalajara Grill

1220 E. Prince Road, 520-323-1022

7360 N. Oracle Road, 520-898-0500

guadalajaraoriginalgrill.com

El Charro, Multiple locations, elcharrocafe.com





Best Elote

Zio Peppe

6502 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-888-4242, ziopeppeaz.com

Zio Peppe’s menu is anchored in Italian American classics but draws heavy influence from the food and flavor profiles of Tucson and the Sonoran region. In terms of its take on the dish, elote arancini is made with street corn, risotto, lime crema and queso fresco.

Reader Recommended

Boca Tacos y Tequila, 533 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Ermanos, 220 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-445-6625, ermanosbrew.com





Best Empanadas

Anita Street Market

849 N. Anita Avenue

520-882-5280, anitastmarket@hotmail.com

Anita Street Market is a homemade Mexican restaurant offering Tucson authentic burritos, chorizos and tortillas. With its best ingredient being love, the staff’s main focus is ensuring the quality of the customer experience. The empanadas stand out among other entrees. Check them out!

Reader Recommended

La Estrella Bakery

120 S. Avenida del Convento, Suite 100, 520-393-3320

901 N. Grande Avenue, 520-792-6372

5266 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-0656

Le Cave’s Bakery, 3950 E. 22nd Street, 520-624-2561





Best Tacos

Boca Tacos y Tequila

533 N. Fourth Avenue

520-777-8134, bocatacos.com

Tucson native Maria Mazon knows how to change up her menu with a variety of salsas and “one-of-a-kind” tacos that are a must-try. Incorporating fresh ingredients that she grows behind the restaurant, Boca Tacos and Tequila is a hot spot for some of the best tacos in Tucson. Order a meat, seafood or veggie taco, or one of everything. You won’t be disappointed.

Reader Recommended

Seis, Multiple locations, seiskitchen.com

Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe, 2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive, 520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com





Best Menudo

Tania’s 33

614 N. Grande Avenue

520-622-0685, taniasongrande.com

Red or white, Tania’s 33 is serving up some of the best menudo in all of Barrio Hollywood. Perfect for a hangover or breakfast craving, you can order 16 or 32 ounces, half or an entire gallon. Served with cilantro, onion, lemon and salsa, you’ll definitely want to order a toasted pan birote on the side!

Reader Recommended

El Minuto, 354 S. Main Avenue, 520-882-4145, elminutotucson.com

Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe, 2456 N. Silver Mosaic Drive, 520-624-4512, teresasmosaic.com