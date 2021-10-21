Best Of Tucson®

Best Comic Store

Heroes and Villains

4533 E. Broadway Blvd.

I’ve been in this town so long I can remember when the word comic meant a vibrant-if-silly book you held in your hands, not the latest billion-dollar blockbuster. Luckily, Heroes and Villains is dedicated to keeping the artform alive with new releases, classics, role-playing games, manga and much more. They mean it when they say they are Southern Arizona’s destination for comics, toys and games. Heroes and Villains will always have a place in our hearts and on our shelves.

Bookmans

