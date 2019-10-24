Best Comic Store 

4533 E. Broadway Blvd.

With that Avengers flick becoming the biggest movie in history, it seems like comics are having a moment. If you want to find out what superheroes are all about, you should step right into Heroes and Villains, where you’ll find the big titles from Marvel and DC alongside cutting-edge books from independent publishers. There’s a decent stock of back issues and collected editions, along with plenty of action figures and other collectibles. It’s a lively joint for the gaming community as well, so if you roll the dice, you might end up melting a witch or rescuing a princess.

Runners Up

2. Bookmans

3. Fantasy Comics