After the past 18 months, we could all use a good laugh. And luckily, Tucson has a surprisingly robust comedy scene. Tucson’s “first and finest” comedy club hosts local favorites, national acts and open mics for the soon-to-be-greats. With two shows every Friday and Saturday night, there’s plenty of comedy to go around. Hell, you might even be inspired to hop on stage. We all have something to riff on, right?

