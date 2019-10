2900 E. Broadway Blvd.

They say it’s not your wit or wisdom, but simple practice and experience that are most important in stand up comedy. So it makes sense that Arizona’s oldest comedy club is our readers’ favorite.They’ve hosted the biggest names in comedy, and also served as the stomping ground for many local favorites. So whether it’s a random open mic night or a curated comedy showcase, you know Laffs earned their spot as Best of Tucson.

Runners Up

2. The Gaslight Music Hall

3. Unscrewed Theater