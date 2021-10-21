Best Of Tucson®

Best Comedian

Chris Seidman

A familiar face around the Tucson comedy scene, Chris Seidman wears multiple hats. He’s the executive director of Unscrewed Theater, a regular around improv, and has been interested in entertainment all his life. It’s one thing to do comedy, but it’s entirely another thing to foster and support a local comedy scene. He’s a little slice of Whose Line Is It Anyway? right here in Tucson.

Reader Recommended

Allana Erickson-Lopez

Matt Beaudry


