Best Comedian 

Congratulations to the woman who is as passionate about telling jokes as she is about supporting the local comedy scene. Nancy Stanley hosts The Estrogen Hour, which celebrates local women in comedy. But even when she isn’t inspiring and celebrating other comedians, you can find her on multiple stand-up stages throughout town doing what she does best. Whether you see her talking about idle thoughts or telling personal stories, chances are you won’t be the only one laughing.

Runners Up

2. Rich Garry Aguire

3. Mo Urban