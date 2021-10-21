Best Of Tucson®

Best College Bar

Gentle Ben’s

865 E. University Blvd.

Gentle Ben’s really is set up for success as a college bar. Not only are they a short jaunt from campus, but their munchy food and extensive drink menu means you can stop by a dozen times and still have a new experience. We especially appreciate that they carry plenty of local craft beer, but have a large menu for custom house drinks as well. University Boulevard simply wouldn’t be the same without this longtime institution.

Reader Recommended

Frog & Firkin

The Hut


Previous: Best Country Western Bar
Next: Best Nightclub
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation