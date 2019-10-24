Best Coffee 

210 E. Broadway Blvd.

2516 N. Campbell Ave.

For a morning-pick-me-up or mid-day recharge, Tucson turns to one of Cartel Coffee Lab’s two locations. The coffee shop focuses on americano or latte classics, letting their beans shine. Along with espresso drinks and coffee, they serve hot and iced teas, cold brew and a small but mighty selection of morning pastries. Just don’t look for sugar-laden blends, as that’s not on the menu. Whether you hit up the downtown branch or the Campbell Avenue spot, you’ll find yourself in a cool space with plenty of room to meet a friend.

Runners Up

2. Raging Sage Coffee Roasters

3. Exo Roast Co