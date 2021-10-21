Best Of Tucson®

Best Cocktail Menu

Sidecar

139 S. Eastbourne Ave.

We really appreciate how Sidecar differentiates the cocktails on their menu. In addition to listing all the ingredients, they divide their drinks into groups like “dark and stirred” and “herbal and on the rocks” and “frothy and shaken” and more. It doesn’t hurt that all their drinks are fantastic, and their location is cozy as well. Our Sidecar pick goes to the Garden Song: London Dry Gin, Cocchi Americano, Cucumber Shrub, Celery Salt and Peychaud’s. Don’t mind if we do!

Reader Recommended

Sky Bar

Portal


Previous Winners

