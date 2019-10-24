Best Cocktail Menu 

4625 E. Broadway Blvd.

When the Sonoran desert heat starts to get you, visit the South Seas oasis that is Kon Tiki. Over its decades of slinging fruity concoctions, Kon Tiki has perfected the art of the tiki drink. You might feel yourself transported to a dimly lit Polynesian paradise as you sip on a mai-tai or a scorpion bowl. But make sure you have Lyft handy if you plan on drinking more than one Kon Tiki beverage, however, as they pack a hell of a punch. We wouldn’t want it any other way.

