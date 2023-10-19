Best City Life 2023

Best Way to Donate Your Time and/or Money

Community Food Bank

3003 S. Country Club Road

520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org

The 501(c)(3) Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona helps to keep hungry families fed through its emergency food assistance program. It also helps keep them fed in the future through its community gardens, farmers market and culinary training school. Donations and volunteering can be set up online.

PACC

4000 N. Silverbell Road

520-724-5900, pima.gov

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

635 W. Roger Road

520-327-6088, hssaz.org

















Best Mariachi Band

Pueblo High School

Mariachi Band

3500 S. 12th Avenue

520-440-3200, mariachiaztlandepueblohs.com

Founded in 1992 by Richard Carranza, Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo High School enables students from ages 14 to 18 to play mariachi music arranged by teacher and director John Contreras. Over the years, the hard-working young musicians of the award-winning band have shared the stage with notable acts such as Linda Ronstadt, Rita Moreno, Pink Martini, Rufus Wainwright III, Calexico and numerous symphonies. They not only entertain the local community, but also bring their musical talents on the road to events such as an Independence Day parade in the nation’s capital.

Desert View High School Mariachi Band

4101 E. Valencia Road

520-545-5100, susd12.org/22/desert-view





Luz de Luna

363 N. El Camino Norte

520-906-6023, mariachiluzdeluna.com





Best Annual Festival

4th Avenue Street Fair

fourthavenue.org

Attracting over 600,000 visitors every year, the 4th Avenue Street Fair is the most popular event in Tucson. For over 55 years, old and young alike have come for the artwork, food, entertainment and fun. A free shuttle service is provided.

Festival of Books

tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Loft Film Fest

3233 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0844, loftcinema.org





Best Gym

YMCA

Multiple locations

tucsonymca.org

When Tucson readers want to pump some iron or break a sweat, they prefer to do so at the YMCA. The Y offers its members group fitness classes, personal training, swim lessons and more to meet its mission of improving the quality of human life and developing the individual’s spirit, mind and body. Child care, family camps and teen leadership programs are available.

Rocks and Ropes

330 S. Toole Avenue, 520-882-5924

8975 E. Tanque Verde, 520-209-2562

rocksandropes.com

Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E. River Road

520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org





Best Yoga Studio

Yoga Oasis

4631 N. Campbell Avenue

7858 E. Wrightstown Road

520-322-6142, yogaoasis.com

Whether in studio, outdoors, or online, our readers find serenity through Yoga Oasis. Classes offered include basic, flow, vinyasa, yin and candlelight restorative. Children’s classes and a monthly unlimited classes membership are available.

Fourth Avenue Yoga

413 E. Fifth Street, 4thavenueyoga.com

The Yoga Connection

3929 E. Pima Street

520-323-1222, yogaconnection.org





Best Crossfit

Old Pueblo Crossfit

7225 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-392-8329, oldpueblocrossfit.com

Hard work meets fun at Old Pueblo Crossfit. The crossfit gym’s fitness experts help members increase strength, stamina, agility, flexibility and balance.

A free class or free one-on-one training is available.

CrossFit Fixx

8987 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-317-6154, crossfitfixx.com

Gym 244

244 S. Tucson Boulevard

520-584-8244, gym244.com





Best Bowling Alley

Lucky Strike

4015 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-327-4926, tripleshift.com/lucky-strike-bowl

With 32 lanes and full lane-side food and drink service, Lucky Strike always rolls a perfect game with our readers. The bowling alley hosts league competitions as well as open bowling for all ages. Galactic bowling, birthday parties, group events and same-day lane reservations are available.





Fiesta Lanes

501 W. River Road

520-887-2695, tripleshift.com/fiesta-lanes

Cactus Bowl

3665 S. 16th Avenue

520-327-6561, tripleshift.com/cactus-bowl





Best Marijuana Dispensary

Downtown Dispensary/D2

221 E. Sixth Street

520-838-0492, thedowntowndispensary.com

7139 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232

d2dispensary.com

Established in 2013, the Downtown Dispensary, which serves medical and recreational shoppers, is the home of iLava concentrates, edibles and vapes. Downtown Dispensary is veteran owned and operated by a first-generation immigrant. Downtown Dispensary prides itself in providing safe and affordable cannabis products to all.

Earth’s Healing

78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779

earthshealing.org

The Prime Leaf

4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

1525 N. Park Avenue

520-447-7463, theprimeleaf.com

Best CBD Store

Earth’s Healing places a strong emphasis on patient education and serves both medical and recreational shoppers.

Botanica

6205 N. Travel Center Drive

520-395-0230, botanica.us

NatureMed

5390 W. Ina Road

520-620-9123, naturemedaz.com





Best Auto Repair

Jack Furrier Tire & Auto

Multiple locations

520-547-4737, jackfurriers.com

Starting as one little shop in 1960, Jack Furrier Tire & Auto has grown and there’s a reason for that: excellent service. These days, besides new tires, customers can get their oil changed, air conditioning serviced and front end aligned. There’s more. Check out its website.

Buck’s Automotive Service Center

4360 N. First Street

520-292-0904, bucksautomotive.com

Dan’s Toy Shop

2502 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-620-1957, toyshoptucson.com





Best Car Wash

Mister Car Wash

Multiple locations

mistercarwash.com

Readers say Mister Car Wash is the best place to clean their four-tired baby. No one at Mister Car Wash stands around; they work hard to keep that gorgeous paint job shiny, the deck dusted, and the carpets free of dirt and other road grime. Need a wax? They’re on top of it. They top the entire thing off with a spritz of new car smell perfume. There are plenty of locations so there’s no excuse not to have a clean ride.

Surf-Thru Express Car Wash

Multiple locations, surfthruexpress.com

Clean Freak Car Wash

Multiple locations, cleanfreakcarwash.com





Best Hotel

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com

At Hotel Congress, guests get the complete package. They can start their stay with a gourmet meal at Maynards, relax to smooth jazz in the intimate Century Room, or find their groove again at Club Congress. In the morning, they can sip a cuppa at Cup Cafe. Enjoy the beautiful Southwestern art deco decor and, of course, have a comfortable night’s sleep in one of the luxurious rooms. Lonely? Ask for a haunted room; it has them. Finally, you can’t step foot in the place without feeling the history.

Arizona Inn

2200 E. Elm Street

520-325-1541, arizonainn.com

Ventana Loews Canyon

7000 N. Resort Drive

520-299-2020, loewshotel.com





Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop

Moon Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

facebook.com/moonsmokeshopgrant

Pipes, hemp cones, heady rigs and dabber toys: If you know what these are, then you know Moon Smoke Shop is the place to be. Find your favorite smokable art (i.e., pipes you will find nowhere else) and power docks, too. Headed out of town? Get the Puffco travel pack.

Anthony’s Cigar Emporium

Multiple locations, anthonyscigars.com

Chico’s Smoke Shop

2161 W. Drexel Road, chicossmokeshop.com





Best Plant Nursery

Green Things

3384 E. River Road

520-299-9471, greenthingsaz.com

Since 1970, Green Things has been a sanctuary for plants in Tucson’s Binghampton Historic District. The nursery is equipped with over 13 acres of growing space and 33 greenhouses, nurturing everything from the smallest shrub to the tallest tree. Alongside its sister companies Green Lady Hydroponics and Zócalo Village, Green Things is determined to provide the best plants, care and patio art in the city.

Mesquite Valley Growers

8005 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-721-8600, facebook.com/mesquitevalleygrowersnursery

Harlow Gardens

5620 E. Pima Street

520-298-3303, harlowgardens.com





Best Place to Buy a Car

Jim Click Automotive

Multiple locations, jimclick.com

Jim Click Automotive features 10 brands, starting with Chrysler and ending with Nissan. In between find your dream Jeep, a Hyundai, Lincoln or Mazda. You can even find a Ford. Of course, Jim Click Automotive has service and parts, maintenance and financing. Dealerships are scattered but find them on the corner of 22nd Street and Wilmot, Auto Mall Drive and Sahuarita and Green Valley.

Tucson Subaru

4901 N. Oracle Road

520-721-2400, tucsonsubaru.com

Chapman Tucson Auto

4626 E. 22nd Street

877-366-9067, chapmantucson.com





Best Animal Supply Store

OK Feed & Supply

3701 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-325-0122, okfeedaz.com

OK Feed & Supply treats customers and their animals like family. Employees are trained to give up-to-date advice on nutrition and care, but their commitment to personalized advice is what sets them apart from the crowd. With a reputation as old as modern-day Tucson, the feed store continues to provide high-quality feed and pet products with top-notch service.









PAWSH Adoption and Retail Center

Benefiting Humane Society of

Southern Arizona

5870 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-881-7406, hssaz.org

Arizona Feeds Country Store

4743 N. Highway Drive

520-887-2202, afcountrystore.com





Best Farmers Market

Heirloom Farmers Market

(Rillito Park)

4502 N. First Avenue

520-882-2157, heirloomfm.org

Equipped with its own outdoor shopping space, Heirloom Farmers Market at Rillito Park is the largest, year-round market in Tucson. Along with local produce and cuisine shopping, Heirloom hosts a variety of seasonal events from chef demonstrations to festivals and live music. This Rillito Park gem is considered a special gastronomy destination, catering the community with local products from farmers, ranchers and artisans.

St. Philip’s Plaza Market

4280 N. Campbell Avenue

520-529-2775, stphilipsplaza.com





Santa Cruz River Farmers Market

221 S. Avenida del Convento

520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org





Best Farmers Market Vendor

Tucson Tea Company

5870 E. Broadway Boulevard,

520-745-3042, tucsontea.com

Tucson Tea Company entered the hot drinks market with a boom, taking inspiration from the Huachuca “thunder” Mountains of Southern Arizona. Fifteen years later, this woman-owned shop continues to offer loose-leaf artisan teas blended locally in small batches. Find a diverse selection of black and herbal blends at almost every farmers market across the region.

AZ Baking Company

231-632-1853, azbakingcompany.com

Alpine Goat Girl

520-404-3920, alpinegoatgirl.com





Best Computer Repair

SWS Computers

3731 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-628-1613, shopsws.com

This all-things-computer store has come a long way from selling electronic components. SWS Computers has been ahead of the curve since starting repair services in 1993 and shifting its focus to computers. The store has since won almost a decade’s worth of Readers’ Choice awards for its quality products, stellar repair and friendly staff.

Tucson Computer Repair

3512 E. Grant Road, 520-425-8730

tucsoncomputerrepairservice.com

Simutek

3136 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-321-9077

simutek.com













Best Place to Get Your

Pet Groomed

Bark Avenue Dog Wash

1011 N. Pantano Road

520-546-2275, barkavenuedogwash.com

Bark Avenue Dog Wash has superb canine services and a team as loyal as man’s best friend. In addition to self-service stations and professional grooming, the store sells a host of quality food brands, innovative toys and care products. With its affordable and spa-like atmosphere, Bark Avenue offers the ultimate dog bonding experience that’ll leave your pooch squeaky clean from head to tail.

Velvet Bow Pet Grooming

8963 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-332-6255

2406 S. Harrison Road, 520-999-2887

velvetbowpetgrooming.com

Teddy’s Dog House

3906 W. Ina Road

530-744-1965, teddysdoghouse.com





Best Veterinarian

University Pet Clinic

1506 N. Tucson Boulevard

520-795-7016, universitypetclinic.com

This local business was founded by a family with families in mind: animals included. University Pet Clinic has carried its mission of excellent service for almost 30 years, treating pets in a clean, full-service veterinary hospital. That includes exams, dental care, vaccines and more. The clinic supports owners with affordable basic and necessary care, and strives for service catered to the individual with every visit.

PAWS Veterinary Center

300 E. River Road

520-888-7297, pawstucson.com

Speedway Veterinary Hospital

3736 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-321-4235, speedwayvet.com





Best Thrift Store

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-0508, buffaloexchange.com

Buffalo Exchange is a thrift store that gives more than it takes. The store operates its consignment service with a standard 25% of original price in cash or 50% in trade. From efforts like the Fund for the Animals to the Earth Day $1 sale, Buffalo Exchange has also committed to being sustainable in style.

Humane Society of

Southern Arizona

635 W. Roger Road

520-327-6088, hssaz.org

Golden Goose

15970 N. Oracle Road

520-825-9101, goldengooseaz.com





Best Place to Get a Massage

Tucson Massage Company

1222 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-333-0166, tucsonmassagecompany.com

Tucson Massage Company takes relaxation to the next level with its highly skilled therapists and personalized treatments. Clients can expect a tailored experience to their needs and have a wide selection of comfort options to choose from. When it comes to relaxation and healing, Tucson Massage Company is the local option that can’t be beat.

Gadabout

Multiple locations

520-325-0000, gadabout.com

Greentoes

529 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-777-6281

615 W. Roller Coaster Road, 520-329-8972

greentoestucson.com





Best Handyman

Ronnie’s Handyman and

Home Service

9155 N. Shadow Mountain Drive

520-297-8724, ronnieshandyman.com

Ronnie Peloquin and his three children, Ashley, Justin and Nick, have provided high-quality repair and maintenance with customer service at its core. They are a one-stop shop for home and business services, ranging from plumbing and electrical to painting, drywall and more. Ronnie’s team strives to offer the best workmanship to customers who are treated as part of the extended Peloquin family.

A Plus Handyman Service

520-409-1116, aplushandymanservices.net

American Handyman Service

520-292-9236, forajobdoneright.com





Best Smoke Shop

Moon Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

520-622-7261, facebook.com/moonsmokeshopgrant

Tucson’s premier smoke shop offers affordable products with an out-of-this-world variety. Moon Smoke Shop sells everything from fine cigars and roll-your-own supplies to hookahs, vaporizers and pipes. The shop also supports artisan makers by selling intricate and innovative product designs. Join the fun and vibrant Moon Smoke Shop community, in-store or online.





Chico’s Smoke Shop

2161 W. Drexel Road

520-578-8688, chicossmokeshop.com

Sticky’s Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

520-989-0687, facebook.com/stickys.smoke





Best Summer Staycation

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass

3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

520-792-3500, tinyurl.com/jw-marriott-tucson

Enjoy limitless luxury, less than an hour away. JW Marriott offers this resort and spa option right outside of Downtown Tucson, equipped with amenities like the winding lazy river, championship golf course and a daily tequila toast with over 150 artisan options to choose from. Take a night or two to upgrade your favorite views of Tucson, reclined with drink in hand.

Westin La Paloma

3800 E. Sunrise Drive

520-742-6000, tinyurl.com/westin-la-paloma

Loews Ventana Canyon

7000 N. Resort Drive

520-299-2020, loewshotel.com





Best Alternative Health Center

Tucson Acupuncture

and Wellness

282 E. River Road, 520-849-9003

tucsonacupunctureandwellness.com/

It sometimes happens that conventional medicine lets us down, or perhaps we simply want to explore a different pathway to health. At Tucson Acupuncture and Wellness, there are many different treatments for what ails us; it’s not just about needles. Yes, it does have acupuncture, which is used to calm the nervous system and improve circulation. It’s also used to treat pain. There’s ATP Resonance BioTherapy, for increasing circulation while reducing pain and inflammation, and there’s a natural way to reduce fine lines and wrinkles in your face. It even has Chinese herbs. It’s all about offering effective, holistic alternatives to conventional medicine.

Tumbleweeds Health Center

4826 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com

Tucson Community Acupuncture

2900 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-881-1887, tucsoncommunityacupuncture.org





Best Photographer

Sean Parker Photography

+ Time Lapse

sean-parker.com

Sean Parker is a real Tucson treasure. He makes our desert and city look as beautiful as it really is. Internationally known for his astro, city and landscape photography, Parker’s work can be seen in the Smithsonian magazine, Arizona Highways and the New York Times, to name just a few publications. However, because Parker is based here, he also hosts photography classes, so we may learn to follow in his footsteps.

Carlos Chavez Photography

2030 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 220

520-250-3302, cchavezphoto.com

Jade Beall Photography

319 S. Railroad Avenue

520-490-7875, jadebeall.com





Best Lawyer

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

2323 N. Campbell Road

520-977-1900, lernerandrowe.com

We’ve all seen the commercials, but Lerner & Rowe take their career seriously. The attorneys who work here are aggressive, smart and experienced. They know their way around an injury case, which could include injuries not just from a car accident but from a dog bite, sexual assault, trampoline park, even injuries incurred during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation New Dawn. These are just a few examples. Wondering if your injuries qualify? Consultations are free.

Zanes Law Injury Lawyers

4580 E. Grant Road

520-777-777, zaneslaw.com

Rafi Law Group

1258 W. Irvington

520-217-7744, rafilawgroup.com