Best City Life 2022

Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money



Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona



3003 S. Country Club Road



520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org



The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has served Southern Arizona since 1975 in response to the root causes of hunger and seeks to restore dignity, health, hope and opportunities to the communities it serves. The local nonprofit organization offers emergency food assistance, free meals, education, training and so much more. Named the Food Bank of the Year in 2018 by Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks and hunger relief organizations, the Community Food Bank strives for innovative solutions to end hunger. It is always accepting donations and offers many opportunities for volunteering, contributing to its vision of a “healthy, hunger-free community.”



Reader Recommended

Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900, webcms.pima.gov

Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, hssaz.org







Best Mariachi Band



Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School



3500 S. 12th Avenue, 520-440-3200



mariachiaztlandepueblohs.com

Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Band, Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School has traveled far and wide to perform traditional, regional Mexican music with a great sense of pride. Tucson’s hardest-working youth mariachi is made up of student musicians who have earned rankings in mariachi festivals and is even available to play at private events.



Reader Recommended



Desert View High School Mariachi Band, 4101 E. Valencia Road, 520-545-5100



Luz de Luna, 363 N. El Camino del Norte, 520-906-6023, mariachiluzdeluna.com





Best Annual Festival



The Fourth Avenue Street Fair

fourthavenue.org/street-fair



Get your fill of food truck snacks and drinks and an eclectic mix of objet d’art at the Fourth Avenue Street Fair. It happens twice a year — in December and April. It can be crowded and hot, but it’s fun to see the pieces vendors have created. The show is juried, so what’s for sale is interesting and worth having. Some of it is art, some craft and some for kids. You never know. There are also busking street performers and a performance stage. Don’t worry about parking; there are plenty of places offering a slot for cash, or park Downtown and take a shuttle in.

Reader Recommended



Tucson Festival of Books, tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Loft Film Fest, loftcinema.org





Best Gym



YMCA



Multiple locations, tucsonymca.org



YMCA is the top pick for best gyms. Why? Well the Y offers more than just workouts. The YMCA of Southern Arizona is dedicated to improving the quality of human life and to helping all people realize their fullest potential through the development of spirit, mind and body. There are four convenient locations for the whole family to join.

Reader Recommended





VASA Fitness, 3920 E. Grant Road, 520-232-2044, vasafitness.com



Desert Sports & Fitness

Northeast - 2480 N. Pantano Road, 520-722-6300

Southwest - 3030 W. Valencia, Suite 272, 520-908-3319

desertsportsandfitness.com







Best Yoga Studio



Yoga Oasis

Multiple locations



520-322-6142, yogaoasis.com

Stretch away stress with affordable, accessible and expertly taught yoga classes in studio, outdoors and online. With 18 choices of yoga classes, aspiring yogi will find a session that suits them. Choose from basics that explore the art and science of yoga to prenatal or Mellow Mondays, a yin-inspired class designed to balance the nervous system and quiet the mind.





Reader Recommended



Fourth Avenue Yoga, 413 E. Fifth Street, 4thavenueyoga.com



Session Yoga, 123 S. Eastbourne Avenue, 520-272-1146, sessionyoga.com





Best CrossFit



Old Pueblo CrossFit

7225 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 170



520-392-8329, oldpueblocrossfit.com





Fitness isn’t just what you do, but how you do it. The staff at Old Pueblo CrossFit say they believe in health and wellness for a lifetime. Regardless of starting physical abilities, there are supportive members and coaches who help others achieve their fitness goals. OPC offers a mix of classes including bodybuilding and physique, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and CrossFit.

Reader Recommended





F45 Training, Multiple locations, f45training.com





CrossFit Fixx, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 353, 520-317-6154, crossfitfixx.com







Best Bowling Alley





Lucky Strike Bowl



4015 E. Speedway Boulevard



520-327-4926, vantagebowlingcenters.com





Serving Tucson since 1955, Lucky Strike is not your average bowling alley. For 65 years, Lucky Strike has been hosting most of the community’s parties and events, such as company events, birthday parties, family reunions, wedding rehearsals and baby showers. It offers yummy, fresh New York-style pizza or three buffet options for any event. Lucky Strike offers open bowling, league bowling, junior/youth/family bowling and after-school programs, and unlimited bowling Sunday to Thursday. In the words of Walter (John Goodman) to The Dude (Jeff Bridges) in “The Big Lebowski,” “Let’s go bowling.”





Reader Recommended



Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road, 520-887-2695, fiestalanesaz.com

Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Avenue, 520-327-6561, cactusbowlaz.com





Best Marijuana Dispensary





Earth’s Healing

North - 78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

South - 2075 E. Benson Highway

520-373-5779, earthshealing.org

Voted best dispensary for the fourth time, Earth’s Healing has two convenient locations. Arizona recreational marijuana sales soar over medical use sales. However, Earth’s Healing offers both adult use and medical use. Both its North and South locations are open for in-store shopping, but they encourage patients and customers to continue to order online or by phone. Earth’s Healing offers the usual fare of flower, prerolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, topicals and CBD. But the dispensaries also offer a variety of accessories, such as cone tips, clipper lighters, silicone wax container for convenient storing, metallic rolling tray, king-size rolling papers, dab tools and cell batteries, to name a few.



Reader Recommended

The Prime Leaf

Midtown - 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

University - 1525 N. Park Avenue

520-447-7463, theprimeleaf.com



The Downtown Dispensary/D2, 221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105, thedowntowndispensary.com

D2 Dispensary - 7105 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232, d2dispensary.com







Best CBD Store



Nature Med

5390 W. Ina Road

520-620-9123, naturemedaz.com

Open since 2011, Nature Med has been providing customers and patients with some of the best cannabis and CBD products available. Nature Med offers CBD flowers, CBD wellness tinctures, salves, bath fizzers, liniments and CBD gummies. It also sells marijuana products for medical use and recreational use. Its knowledgeable budtenders are available to answer questions. There is a delivery team, as well as an express window for customers that allows for easy, hassle-free pickup at the dispensary.



Reader Recommended

Earth’s Healing

North - 78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198

South - 2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779, earthshealing.org

The Green Halo, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, 520-664-2251, thegreenhalo.com







Best Auto Repair

Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care

Many locations

520-547-4737, jackfurriers.com

What began more than six decades ago as a two-bay brake shop on Speedway is now a 14-store chain, located all around Tucson. The franchise has even made its way into Sierra Vista. Jack Furrier and sons have made a living from offering quality, reliable tires and car repairs. In addition, they promise to make things right if customers are not satisfied with their work. Just ask their long-term customers.



Reader Recommended

Buck’s Automotive Service Center, 4360 N. First Street, 520-292-0904, bucksautomotive.com

Dan’s Toy Shop, 2502 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-620-1957, toyshoptucson.com





Best Car Wash

Mister Car Wash

Various locations, mistercarwash.com

Following monsoon season or in need of a regular car wash, Mister Car Wash is on the job making sure that its customers are at the center of everything they do. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, speed and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience. The formula is simple: make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, shiny car every time.



Reader Recommended

Octopus, Multiple locations, octopuscarwashaz.com

Surf Thru Express Car Wash, Multiple locations, surfthruexpress.com





Best Hotel Winner

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress Street, 520-622-8848

Known as Downtown Tucson’s most unique hotel, Hotel Congress is an iconic landmark in a desert oasis. The centenarian hotel is the cornerstone of the Downtown scene that hosts the annual HOCO Fest as well as Dillinger Days, in commemoration of Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger. Book your stay in a haunted room and head to the Cup Cafe for a tasty brunch and order one of its sensational bloody Marys. For dinner, walk across the street to Maynard’s or enjoy lite bites at the borderlands jazz club, the Century Room followed by closing down HOCO’s Plaza.

Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm Street, 520-325-1541, arizonainn.com

Hacienda Del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road, 520-299-1501, haciendadelsol.com



Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop

Anthony’s Cigar Emporium

Multiple locations

anthonyscigars.com

Anthony’s Cigar Emporium (A.C.E) has been in business for over 25 years as a premier cigar retailer. The emporium has offered only the best in cigars from around the world, featuring fine walk-in humidors, a knowledgeable staff and a wide selection of products at all five Southern Arizona locations. Check out A.C.E. smoking deals on some of the finest cigars in town, and watch for upcoming events by A.C.E. at its website.

Reader Recommended

Moon Smoke Shop, 7151 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-885-1457, moonsmokeshopaz.com (coming soon)

Chico’s Smoke Shop, 2161 W. Drexel Road, 520-578-8688, chicossmokeshop.com





Best Plant Nursery

Green Things

3384 E. River Road

520-299-9471, greenthingsaz.com

Take a relaxing stroll through Tucson’s favorite plant nursery, Green Things. Located at the base of the foothills in the Binghampton Historic District since 1970, this family-owned business is home to 33 greenhouses alongside its sister companies, Zócalo Village and Green Lady Hydroponics. Green Things offers annual and perennial outdoor plants, houseplants, trees and shrubs, cactuses and agave, herbs and veggies, succulents, soil and mulch. To buy or rent, Green Things meets all of your green thumb needs.



Reader Recommended

Mesquite Valley Growers, 8005 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-721-8600, facebook.com/mesquitevalleygrowersnursery

Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima Street, 520-298-3303, harlowgardens.com





Best Place to Buy a Car

Jim Click Automotive Team Tucson

Multiple locations, jimclick.com

Those searching for cars will surely find one at one of Jim Click’s 13 locations. He sells Jeeps, Chrysler, Dodge, Rams, Fords, Hyundais, Kias, Lincolns, Mazdas and Nissans. Enough said.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Subaru, 4901 N. Oracle Road, 1-888-611-5896, tucsonsubaru.com

Chapman Tucson, Multiple locations, chapmantucson.com



Best Animal Supply Store

OK Feed & Supply

3701 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-325-0122, okfeedaz.com

OK Feed & Supply is stocked full of history as well as animal food and supplies. Orville Kelvin “Bum” Post and his family founded the store in 1936 and owned it through 1973. The feed store has remained a locally and family-owned business that continues to evolve to meet the needs of its customers. As Tucson’s growth has swallowed up much of the rural living area, OK Feed began stocking holistic and high-quality feed for livestock and pets. With premium holistic brands, the feed store administers nutritional training to its employees, who pass it on to customers.

Reader Recommended

PAWSH at Park Place (Humane Society of Southern Arizona), 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-881-7406, hssaz.org

Arizona Feeds Country Stores, 4743 N. Highway Drive, 520-887-2202; 2701 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-622-2321, afcountrystore.com





Best Farmers Market

Heirloom Farmers Markets - Rillito Park

4502 N. First Avenue, 520-882-2157

More than a farmers market, this flagship location is a destination. Tucson’s largest year-round farmers market is in the southeast corner of Rillito Park, along the bike trail known as the Loop. It hosts farmers, ranchers and artisan food purveyors who bring local produce and fresh cuisine. The market has become one of Tucson’s special gastronomy destinations, complete with four pavilions that provide shade for a 5,000-square-foot shopping area, and along with the center entertainment circle.

Reader Recommended

St. Philip’s Plaza Farmers Market, 4280 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-529-2775, stphilipsplaza.com/market

Santa Cruz River Farmers Market, 221 S. Avenida del Convento, 520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org





Best Farmers Market Vendor

Tucson Tea Company

Tucson Tea Company, tucsontea.com

This woman-owned company offers an array of small-batch and herbal tea blends using high-quality loose-leaf teas from around the world, including organic and fair-trade loose-leaf teas. Farmers market visitors can enjoy one of the cold iced teas that Tucson Tea offers or browse and smell some of its most popular loose-leaf teas and tisane blends.



Reader Recommended

AZ Baking Company, azbakingcompany.com

Alpine Goat Girl, alpinegoatgirl.com





Best Computer Repair

SWS Computers

3731 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-628-1613, shopsws.com

Small businesses that need computer repairs can call SWS Computers, which, according to readers, is the place to start. SWS specializes in providing in-person and remote computer services. It’s also a store. It carries lots of desktops with names like NZXT, Cougar and Corsair. Military, first responders and students get a 5% discount.

Reader Recommended

Arizona Computer Guru, 2784 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-304-8300, azcomputerguru.com

Simutek, 3136 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-321-9077, simutek.com





Best Place to Get Your Pet Groomed

Bark Avenue Dog Wash

1011 N. Pantano

520-546-2275, barkavenuedogwash.com

This sweet doggie salon has a full-service bath that provides pooches with upscale service at an affordable price. Bark Avenue also offers a do-it-yourself bath without the hassle of prepping and cleaning up afterward. It is a win-win for those dirty dogs and tired parents, and Bark Avenue supplies all the bathing products like shampoo, conditioner, brushes, dryer and ear wipes. Bark’s easy entry waist-high tubs are convenient for cleaning your cuddly arf arf from head to tail.

Reader Recommended

Velvet Bow Pet Grooming

8963 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 191, 520-332-6255

Eastside - 2406 S. Harrison Road, 520-999-2887

Mobile pet grooming by appointment, 520-334-8333

velvetbowpetgrooming.com



Central Pet

2420 N. Jackrabbit Avenue, 520-882-7577

1900 W. Grant Road, 520-882-7729

centralpetaz.com





Best Veterinarian (Person/Practice)

Speedway Veterinary Hospital

3736 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-321-4235, speedwayvet.com

Furry, four-legged babies are in good hands at Speedway Veterinary Hospital, which is an accredited member of the American Animal Hospital Association. The AAHA standards cover nearly every aspect of their hospital, including surgery, pharmacy, laboratory, exam facilities, pet health records, cleanliness, emergency services, dental and nursing care, anesthesiology and diagnostic imaging. Only approximately 15% of animal hospitals in North America are accredited by AAHA.



Reader Recommended

University Pet Clinic, 1506 N. Tucson Boulevard, 520-795-7016, universitypetclinic.com

Pet Doctor Animal Hospital, 6464 N. Oracle Road, 520-829-5166, petdoctorx.com





Best Thrift Store

Buffalo Exchange

2001 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-795-0508

Buffalo Trading Post



2740 S. Kinney Road, 520-578-0226



buffaloexchange.com

Buffalo Exchange is a pioneer in the resale fashion industry, buying, selling and trading clothing and accessories since 1974. It offers customers 25% in cash or 50% in trade on the spot for current trends, designer, everyday styles, vintage and one-of-a-kind fashion finds. Buffalo Exchange has over 40 stores — and growing — but here in Southern Arizona, it exchanges at two locations.



Reader Recommended

Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store, 1010 S. Wilmot Road, 520-327-0010, hssaz.org

Golden Goose Thrift Store, 15970 N. Oracle Road, Catalina, 520-825-9101, goldengooseaz.com







Best Place to Get a Massage

Tucson Massage Company

1222 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-333-0166, tucsonmassagecompany.com

Tucson Massage Company has thought of everything so its guests can let their minds be free. All massages include complimentary hot towels, aromatherapy and organic massage lotion and oil. Indulge in a variety of massages from deep tissue and prenatal to Thai massage and couple’s massages.

Reader Recommended

Gadabout, Multiple locations, gadabout.com

Rooted Integrative Wellness, 1600 N. Tucson Boulevard, Suites 100 and 120, 520-326-8300, rootedintegrativewellness.com



Best Handyman



Ronnie’s Handyman and Home Service

520-297-8724, ronnieshandyman.com

One of the most frustrating issues about owning a home is finding someone who will repair it. Enter Ronnie’s Handyman and Home Service. One of the owners, Ronnie Peloquin, is semi-retired, but he has an entire team of technicians just aching to make your life easier. Based in Oro Valley, Ronnie’s technicians will accept jobs all over Pima County. The company can do electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, painting and furniture assembly. Though they are not licensed contractors by choice, they are bonded and insured.

Reader Recommended

A Plus Handyman Service, 520-409-1116, aplushandymanservices.net



330 Days of Sunshine-Do It All Dell, 2800 S. Mario Ranch Lane, 520-500-4646, doitalldell.com







Best Smoke Shop

Moon Smoke Shop

Multiple locations

moonsmokeshopaz.com

Customer service and expert hands-on knowledge are top priorities at Moon Smoke Shop. As an advocate of the local economy, it carries as many local products as possible. From all-things tobacco to cigarettes and incense, Moon Smoke Shop is chock-full of choices for everyone’s preferences.

Reader Recommended

Chico’s Smoke Shop, 2161 W. Drexel Road, 520-578-8688, chicossmokeshop.com

Sticky’s Smoke Shop, 6447 N. Oracle, 520-898-0687, facebook.com/stickys.smoke







Best Summer Staycation

JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa

3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard

520-792-3500, marriott.com

Located at the base of the Tucson Mountains, the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa is where comfort and relaxation intersect. Enjoy luxurious amenities such as the Hashani Spa for some rejuvenation, Arnold Palmer-designed golf courses, the Starr Canyon Lazy River and Monsoon Falls Waterslide, and authentic Mexican cuisine at Salud. The location of this luxury resort is surrounded by the Sonoran Desert’s natural flora and fauna with breathtaking views of the grandeur Tucson has to offer.

Reader Recommended

Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive, 520-742-6000, marriott.com

Loews Ventana Canyon, 7000 N. Resort Drive, 520-299-2020, loewshotels.com







Best Alternative Health Center

Tucson Acupuncture and Wellness

282 E. River Road, Suite 101

520-849-9003, tucsonacupunctureandwellness.com

Renee Stucklen founded Tucson Acupuncture and Wellness with the vision of bringing the highest standard of patient care to Southern Arizona. She uses an effective and holistic alternative to specialists, medications and surgeries. Using cutting-edge, innovative medical solutions with the time-proven wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine, Tucson Acupunture and Wellness provides patients with unparalleled care for everyone who walks in the door.

Reader Recommended

Tumbleweeds Health Center, 4826 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com

Blue Oak Clinic, 4008 E. Pima Street, 520-322-9355, blueoakclinic.com





Best Photographer

Jade Beal

520-490-7875, jadebeall.com

If only we could see ourselves through others’ eyes. Well, you can, and you are beautiful. At least that’s how Jade Beal looks at you. She is on a journey to show women, no matter their size or age, that they are beautiful. Beal specializes in “truthful images of women to inspire feeling irreplaceably beautiful and good about one’s body as a counter-balance to the airbrushed, photoshopped imagery of a single body shape and age that dominates mainstream media,” she said. Check out her work. She isn’t lying. She does breastfeeding shots, elder shots and body positivity shots. Also in her online portfolio are photos of Zapatistas, Standing Rock Water Protectors, and Syrian and Afghan refugees.

Reader Recommended

Sean Parker, 520-276-9142, sean-parker.com

Jackie Sterna, jackiesterna.com







Best Lawyer

Lerner and Rowe

2323 N. Campbell Avenue

520-977-1900

Lerner and Rowe’s award-winning personal injury and wrongful death attorneys have recovered nearly $2 billion for their clients, including close to $600 million in the last three years alone. Knowledgeable and experienced in all aspects of personal injury law, Lerner and Rowe has been dedicated to client service and satisfaction since its founding in 2005. Representatives are available to clients 24-7/365. They’re truly the way to go.

Reader Recommended

Mesch Clark Rothschild, 259 N. Meyer Avenue, 520-624-8886, mcrazlaw.com

Zanes Law, 1-866-941-2629, zaneslaw.com/tucson-injury