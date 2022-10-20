Best City Life 2022

Best Place to Donate Your Time and/or Money
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
3003 S. Country Club Road
520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has served Southern Arizona since 1975 in response to the root causes of hunger and seeks to restore dignity, health, hope and opportunities to the communities it serves. The local nonprofit organization offers emergency food assistance, free meals, education, training and so much more. Named the Food Bank of the Year in 2018 by Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks and hunger relief organizations, the Community Food Bank strives for innovative solutions to end hunger. It is always accepting donations and offers many opportunities for volunteering, contributing to its vision of a “healthy, hunger-free community.”
Reader Recommended
Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900, webcms.pima.gov
Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road, 520-327-6088, hssaz.org
Best Mariachi Band
Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School
3500 S. 12th Avenue, 520-440-3200
mariachiaztlandepueblohs.com
Pueblo High School’s Mariachi Band, Mariachi Aztlán de Pueblo High School has traveled far and wide to perform traditional, regional Mexican music with a great sense of pride. Tucson’s hardest-working youth mariachi is made up of student musicians who have earned rankings in mariachi festivals and is even available to play at private events.
Reader Recommended
Desert View High School Mariachi Band, 4101 E. Valencia Road, 520-545-5100
Luz de Luna, 363 N. El Camino del Norte, 520-906-6023, mariachiluzdeluna.com
Best Annual Festival
The Fourth Avenue Street Fair
fourthavenue.org/street-fair
Get your fill of food truck snacks and drinks and an eclectic mix of objet d’art at the Fourth Avenue Street Fair. It happens twice a year — in December and April. It can be crowded and hot, but it’s fun to see the pieces vendors have created. The show is juried, so what’s for sale is interesting and worth having. Some of it is art, some craft and some for kids. You never know. There are also busking street performers and a performance stage. Don’t worry about parking; there are plenty of places offering a slot for cash, or park Downtown and take a shuttle in.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Festival of Books, tucsonfestivalofbooks.org
Loft Film Fest, loftcinema.org
Best Gym
YMCA
Multiple locations, tucsonymca.org
YMCA is the top pick for best gyms. Why? Well the Y offers more than just workouts. The YMCA of Southern Arizona is dedicated to improving the quality of human life and to helping all people realize their fullest potential through the development of spirit, mind and body. There are four convenient locations for the whole family to join.
Reader Recommended
VASA Fitness, 3920 E. Grant Road, 520-232-2044, vasafitness.com
Desert Sports & Fitness
Northeast - 2480 N. Pantano Road, 520-722-6300
Southwest - 3030 W. Valencia, Suite 272, 520-908-3319
Best Yoga Studio
Yoga Oasis
Multiple locations
520-322-6142, yogaoasis.com
Stretch away stress with affordable, accessible and expertly taught yoga classes in studio, outdoors and online. With 18 choices of yoga classes, aspiring yogi will find a session that suits them. Choose from basics that explore the art and science of yoga to prenatal or Mellow Mondays, a yin-inspired class designed to balance the nervous system and quiet the mind.
Reader Recommended
Fourth Avenue Yoga, 413 E. Fifth Street, 4thavenueyoga.com
Session Yoga, 123 S. Eastbourne Avenue, 520-272-1146, sessionyoga.com
Best CrossFit
Old Pueblo CrossFit
7225 E. Broadway Boulevard, Suite 170
520-392-8329, oldpueblocrossfit.com
Fitness isn’t just what you do, but how you do it. The staff at Old Pueblo CrossFit say they believe in health and wellness for a lifetime. Regardless of starting physical abilities, there are supportive members and coaches who help others achieve their fitness goals. OPC offers a mix of classes including bodybuilding and physique, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and CrossFit.
Reader Recommended
F45 Training, Multiple locations, f45training.com
CrossFit Fixx, 8987 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 353, 520-317-6154, crossfitfixx.com
Best Bowling Alley
Lucky Strike Bowl
4015 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-327-4926, vantagebowlingcenters.com
Serving Tucson since 1955, Lucky Strike is not your average bowling alley. For 65 years, Lucky Strike has been hosting most of the community’s parties and events, such as company events, birthday parties, family reunions, wedding rehearsals and baby showers. It offers yummy, fresh New York-style pizza or three buffet options for any event. Lucky Strike offers open bowling, league bowling, junior/youth/family bowling and after-school programs, and unlimited bowling Sunday to Thursday. In the words of Walter (John Goodman) to The Dude (Jeff Bridges) in “The Big Lebowski,” “Let’s go bowling.”
Reader Recommended
Fiesta Lanes, 501 W. River Road, 520-887-2695, fiestalanesaz.com
Cactus Bowl, 3665 S. 16th Avenue, 520-327-6561, cactusbowlaz.com
Best Marijuana Dispensary
Earth’s Healing
North - 78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198
South - 2075 E. Benson Highway
520-373-5779, earthshealing.org
Voted best dispensary for the fourth time, Earth’s Healing has two convenient locations. Arizona recreational marijuana sales soar over medical use sales. However, Earth’s Healing offers both adult use and medical use. Both its North and South locations are open for in-store shopping, but they encourage patients and customers to continue to order online or by phone. Earth’s Healing offers the usual fare of flower, prerolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, topicals and CBD. But the dispensaries also offer a variety of accessories, such as cone tips, clipper lighters, silicone wax container for convenient storing, metallic rolling tray, king-size rolling papers, dab tools and cell batteries, to name a few.
Reader Recommended
The Prime Leaf
Midtown - 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard
University - 1525 N. Park Avenue
520-447-7463, theprimeleaf.com
The Downtown Dispensary/D2, 221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105, thedowntowndispensary.com
D2 Dispensary - 7105 E. 22nd Street, 520-214-3232, d2dispensary.com
Best CBD Store
Nature Med
5390 W. Ina Road
520-620-9123, naturemedaz.com
Open since 2011, Nature Med has been providing customers and patients with some of the best cannabis and CBD products available. Nature Med offers CBD flowers, CBD wellness tinctures, salves, bath fizzers, liniments and CBD gummies. It also sells marijuana products for medical use and recreational use. Its knowledgeable budtenders are available to answer questions. There is a delivery team, as well as an express window for customers that allows for easy, hassle-free pickup at the dispensary.
Reader Recommended
Earth’s Healing
North - 78 W. River Road, 520-253-7198
South - 2075 E. Benson Highway, 520-373-5779, earthshealing.org
The Green Halo, 7710 S. Wilmot Road, 520-664-2251, thegreenhalo.com
Best Auto Repair
Jack Furrier Tire and Auto Care
Many locations
520-547-4737, jackfurriers.com
What began more than six decades ago as a two-bay brake shop on Speedway is now a 14-store chain, located all around Tucson. The franchise has even made its way into Sierra Vista. Jack Furrier and sons have made a living from offering quality, reliable tires and car repairs. In addition, they promise to make things right if customers are not satisfied with their work. Just ask their long-term customers.
Reader Recommended
Buck’s Automotive Service Center, 4360 N. First Street, 520-292-0904, bucksautomotive.com
Dan’s Toy Shop, 2502 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-620-1957, toyshoptucson.com
Best Car Wash
Mister Car Wash
Various locations, mistercarwash.com
Following monsoon season or in need of a regular car wash, Mister Car Wash is on the job making sure that its customers are at the center of everything they do. The Mister Car Wash brand is anchored in quality, speed and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience. The formula is simple: make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, shiny car every time.
Reader Recommended
Octopus, Multiple locations, octopuscarwashaz.com
Surf Thru Express Car Wash, Multiple locations, surfthruexpress.com
Best Hotel Winner
Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress Street, 520-622-8848
Known as Downtown Tucson’s most unique hotel, Hotel Congress is an iconic landmark in a desert oasis. The centenarian hotel is the cornerstone of the Downtown scene that hosts the annual HOCO Fest as well as Dillinger Days, in commemoration of Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger. Book your stay in a haunted room and head to the Cup Cafe for a tasty brunch and order one of its sensational bloody Marys. For dinner, walk across the street to Maynard’s or enjoy lite bites at the borderlands jazz club, the Century Room followed by closing down HOCO’s Plaza.Reader Recommended
Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm Street, 520-325-1541, arizonainn.com
Hacienda Del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda Del Sol Road, 520-299-1501, haciendadelsol.com
Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop
Anthony’s Cigar Emporium
Multiple locations
Anthony’s Cigar Emporium (A.C.E) has been in business for over 25 years as a premier cigar retailer. The emporium has offered only the best in cigars from around the world, featuring fine walk-in humidors, a knowledgeable staff and a wide selection of products at all five Southern Arizona locations. Check out A.C.E. smoking deals on some of the finest cigars in town, and watch for upcoming events by A.C.E. at its website.
Reader Recommended
Moon Smoke Shop, 7151 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-885-1457, moonsmokeshopaz.com (coming soon)
Chico’s Smoke Shop, 2161 W. Drexel Road, 520-578-8688, chicossmokeshop.com
Best Plant Nursery
Green Things
3384 E. River Road
520-299-9471, greenthingsaz.com
Take a relaxing stroll through Tucson’s favorite plant nursery, Green Things. Located at the base of the foothills in the Binghampton Historic District since 1970, this family-owned business is home to 33 greenhouses alongside its sister companies, Zócalo Village and Green Lady Hydroponics. Green Things offers annual and perennial outdoor plants, houseplants, trees and shrubs, cactuses and agave, herbs and veggies, succulents, soil and mulch. To buy or rent, Green Things meets all of your green thumb needs.
Reader Recommended
Mesquite Valley Growers, 8005 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-721-8600, facebook.com/mesquitevalleygrowersnursery
Harlow Gardens, 5620 E. Pima Street, 520-298-3303, harlowgardens.com
Best Place to Buy a Car
Jim Click Automotive Team Tucson
Multiple locations, jimclick.com
Those searching for cars will surely find one at one of Jim Click’s 13 locations. He sells Jeeps, Chrysler, Dodge, Rams, Fords, Hyundais, Kias, Lincolns, Mazdas and Nissans. Enough said.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Subaru, 4901 N. Oracle Road, 1-888-611-5896, tucsonsubaru.com
Chapman Tucson, Multiple locations, chapmantucson.com
Best Animal Supply Store
OK Feed & Supply
3701 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-325-0122, okfeedaz.com
OK Feed & Supply is stocked full of history as well as animal food and supplies. Orville Kelvin “Bum” Post and his family founded the store in 1936 and owned it through 1973. The feed store has remained a locally and family-owned business that continues to evolve to meet the needs of its customers. As Tucson’s growth has swallowed up much of the rural living area, OK Feed began stocking holistic and high-quality feed for livestock and pets. With premium holistic brands, the feed store administers nutritional training to its employees, who pass it on to customers.
Reader Recommended
PAWSH at Park Place (Humane Society of Southern Arizona), 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-881-7406, hssaz.org
Arizona Feeds Country Stores, 4743 N. Highway Drive, 520-887-2202; 2701 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-622-2321, afcountrystore.com
Best Farmers Market
Heirloom Farmers Markets - Rillito Park
4502 N. First Avenue, 520-882-2157
More than a farmers market, this flagship location is a destination. Tucson’s largest year-round farmers market is in the southeast corner of Rillito Park, along the bike trail known as the Loop. It hosts farmers, ranchers and artisan food purveyors who bring local produce and fresh cuisine. The market has become one of Tucson’s special gastronomy destinations, complete with four pavilions that provide shade for a 5,000-square-foot shopping area, and along with the center entertainment circle.
Reader Recommended
St. Philip’s Plaza Farmers Market, 4280 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-529-2775, stphilipsplaza.com/market
Santa Cruz River Farmers Market, 221 S. Avenida del Convento, 520-622-0525, communityfoodbank.org
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Tucson Tea Company
Tucson Tea Company, tucsontea.com
This woman-owned company offers an array of small-batch and herbal tea blends using high-quality loose-leaf teas from around the world, including organic and fair-trade loose-leaf teas. Farmers market visitors can enjoy one of the cold iced teas that Tucson Tea offers or browse and smell some of its most popular loose-leaf teas and tisane blends.
Reader Recommended
AZ Baking Company, azbakingcompany.com
Alpine Goat Girl, alpinegoatgirl.com
Best Computer Repair
SWS Computers
3731 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-628-1613, shopsws.com
Small businesses that need computer repairs can call SWS Computers, which, according to readers, is the place to start. SWS specializes in providing in-person and remote computer services. It’s also a store. It carries lots of desktops with names like NZXT, Cougar and Corsair. Military, first responders and students get a 5% discount.
Reader Recommended
Arizona Computer Guru, 2784 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-304-8300, azcomputerguru.com
Simutek, 3136 E. Fort Lowell Road, 520-321-9077, simutek.com
Best Place to Get Your Pet Groomed
Bark Avenue Dog Wash
1011 N. Pantano
520-546-2275, barkavenuedogwash.com
This sweet doggie salon has a full-service bath that provides pooches with upscale service at an affordable price. Bark Avenue also offers a do-it-yourself bath without the hassle of prepping and cleaning up afterward. It is a win-win for those dirty dogs and tired parents, and Bark Avenue supplies all the bathing products like shampoo, conditioner, brushes, dryer and ear wipes. Bark’s easy entry waist-high tubs are convenient for cleaning your cuddly arf arf from head to tail.
Reader Recommended
Velvet Bow Pet Grooming
8963 E. Tanque Verde Road, Suite 191, 520-332-6255
Eastside - 2406 S. Harrison Road, 520-999-2887
Mobile pet grooming by appointment, 520-334-8333
Central Pet
2420 N. Jackrabbit Avenue, 520-882-7577
1900 W. Grant Road, 520-882-7729
Best Veterinarian (Person/Practice)
Speedway Veterinary Hospital
3736 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-321-4235, speedwayvet.com
Furry, four-legged babies are in good hands at Speedway Veterinary Hospital, which is an accredited member of the American Animal Hospital Association. The AAHA standards cover nearly every aspect of their hospital, including surgery, pharmacy, laboratory, exam facilities, pet health records, cleanliness, emergency services, dental and nursing care, anesthesiology and diagnostic imaging. Only approximately 15% of animal hospitals in North America are accredited by AAHA.
Reader Recommended
University Pet Clinic, 1506 N. Tucson Boulevard, 520-795-7016, universitypetclinic.com
Pet Doctor Animal Hospital, 6464 N. Oracle Road, 520-829-5166, petdoctorx.com
Best Thrift Store
Buffalo Exchange
2001 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-795-0508
Buffalo Trading Post
2740 S. Kinney Road, 520-578-0226
buffaloexchange.com
Buffalo Exchange is a pioneer in the resale fashion industry, buying, selling and trading clothing and accessories since 1974. It offers customers 25% in cash or 50% in trade on the spot for current trends, designer, everyday styles, vintage and one-of-a-kind fashion finds. Buffalo Exchange has over 40 stores — and growing — but here in Southern Arizona, it exchanges at two locations.
Reader Recommended
Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store, 1010 S. Wilmot Road, 520-327-0010, hssaz.org
Golden Goose Thrift Store, 15970 N. Oracle Road, Catalina, 520-825-9101, goldengooseaz.com
Best Place to Get a Massage
Tucson Massage Company
1222 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-333-0166, tucsonmassagecompany.com
Tucson Massage Company has thought of everything so its guests can let their minds be free. All massages include complimentary hot towels, aromatherapy and organic massage lotion and oil. Indulge in a variety of massages from deep tissue and prenatal to Thai massage and couple’s massages.
Reader Recommended
Gadabout, Multiple locations, gadabout.com
Rooted Integrative Wellness, 1600 N. Tucson Boulevard, Suites 100 and 120, 520-326-8300, rootedintegrativewellness.com
Best Handyman
Ronnie’s Handyman and Home Service
520-297-8724, ronnieshandyman.com
One of the most frustrating issues about owning a home is finding someone who will repair it. Enter Ronnie’s Handyman and Home Service. One of the owners, Ronnie Peloquin, is semi-retired, but he has an entire team of technicians just aching to make your life easier. Based in Oro Valley, Ronnie’s technicians will accept jobs all over Pima County. The company can do electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, painting and furniture assembly. Though they are not licensed contractors by choice, they are bonded and insured.
Reader Recommended
A Plus Handyman Service, 520-409-1116, aplushandymanservices.net
330 Days of Sunshine-Do It All Dell, 2800 S. Mario Ranch Lane, 520-500-4646, doitalldell.com
Best Smoke Shop
Moon Smoke Shop
Multiple locations
Customer service and expert hands-on knowledge are top priorities at Moon Smoke Shop. As an advocate of the local economy, it carries as many local products as possible. From all-things tobacco to cigarettes and incense, Moon Smoke Shop is chock-full of choices for everyone’s preferences.
Reader Recommended
Chico’s Smoke Shop, 2161 W. Drexel Road, 520-578-8688, chicossmokeshop.com
Sticky’s Smoke Shop, 6447 N. Oracle, 520-898-0687, facebook.com/stickys.smoke
Best Summer Staycation
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa
3800 W. Starr Pass Boulevard
520-792-3500, marriott.com
Located at the base of the Tucson Mountains, the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa is where comfort and relaxation intersect. Enjoy luxurious amenities such as the Hashani Spa for some rejuvenation, Arnold Palmer-designed golf courses, the Starr Canyon Lazy River and Monsoon Falls Waterslide, and authentic Mexican cuisine at Salud. The location of this luxury resort is surrounded by the Sonoran Desert’s natural flora and fauna with breathtaking views of the grandeur Tucson has to offer.
Reader Recommended
Westin La Paloma, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive, 520-742-6000, marriott.com
Loews Ventana Canyon, 7000 N. Resort Drive, 520-299-2020, loewshotels.com
Best Alternative Health Center
Tucson Acupuncture and Wellness
282 E. River Road, Suite 101
520-849-9003, tucsonacupunctureandwellness.com
Renee Stucklen founded Tucson Acupuncture and Wellness with the vision of bringing the highest standard of patient care to Southern Arizona. She uses an effective and holistic alternative to specialists, medications and surgeries. Using cutting-edge, innovative medical solutions with the time-proven wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine, Tucson Acupunture and Wellness provides patients with unparalleled care for everyone who walks in the door.
Reader Recommended
Tumbleweeds Health Center, 4826 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-838-4430, tumbleweedshealthcenter.com
Blue Oak Clinic, 4008 E. Pima Street, 520-322-9355, blueoakclinic.com
Best Photographer
Jade Beal
520-490-7875, jadebeall.com
If only we could see ourselves through others’ eyes. Well, you can, and you are beautiful. At least that’s how Jade Beal looks at you. She is on a journey to show women, no matter their size or age, that they are beautiful. Beal specializes in “truthful images of women to inspire feeling irreplaceably beautiful and good about one’s body as a counter-balance to the airbrushed, photoshopped imagery of a single body shape and age that dominates mainstream media,” she said. Check out her work. She isn’t lying. She does breastfeeding shots, elder shots and body positivity shots. Also in her online portfolio are photos of Zapatistas, Standing Rock Water Protectors, and Syrian and Afghan refugees.
Reader Recommended
Sean Parker, 520-276-9142, sean-parker.com
Jackie Sterna, jackiesterna.com
Best Lawyer
Lerner and Rowe
2323 N. Campbell Avenue
520-977-1900
Lerner and Rowe’s award-winning personal injury and wrongful death attorneys have recovered nearly $2 billion for their clients, including close to $600 million in the last three years alone. Knowledgeable and experienced in all aspects of personal injury law, Lerner and Rowe has been dedicated to client service and satisfaction since its founding in 2005. Representatives are available to clients 24-7/365. They’re truly the way to go.
Reader Recommended
Mesch Clark Rothschild, 259 N. Meyer Avenue, 520-624-8886, mcrazlaw.com
Zanes Law, 1-866-941-2629, zaneslaw.com/tucson-injury