Best Cigar/Tobacco Shop

Anthony’s Cigar Emporium

Multiple locations

Anthony’s may not carry the kind of nickel cigars that were popular in the Old West, but with everything from Macanudos to Partagas, they sure have a wider selection than you’d find in the territorial days. Whether you’re looking to spend a couple of bucks or a couple hundred bucks on your cigars, this place will have something for you. You’ll also find plenty of accessories, from humidors to lighters and cutters. With four locations in Tucson (and one in Phoenix), Anthony’s knows what a cigar aficionado really needs.

