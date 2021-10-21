Best Of Tucson®

Best Children's Entertainer

Mr. Nature

Mr. Nature is the man, myth and legend behind absolute bops such as The Waggle Dance, Pollinator Rock, and Go Go Go Stop. Kids love him, and also we all love him. He uses music and fun and virtual playgroups to teach kids about topics like kindness, mindfulness and positive social interaction. He even started a podcast for lil ones, or, as he calls them, “Little Leafs” during the pandemic. He also started a music streaming series on YouTube to keep people company at home. He’s silliness and positivity and sunshine.

