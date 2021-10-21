Best Of Tucson®

Best Chef

Maria Mazon (BOCA Tacos y Tequila)

533 N. Fourth Ave.

Is it just us, or does Tucson have more acclaimed chefs per capita than most other cities? Maria Mazon is certainly one of them thanks to her goal of making “the best taco.” And it’s hard to disagree with choices like chipotle BBQ and mole de pollo. Earlier this year, Mazon even brought her skills to the culinary coliseum known as Top Chef. As Mazon says, “Being a chef for me is a way to scream who I am as a person.”

Reader Recommended

Travis Peters (The Parish)

Mateo Otero (Rollie’s Mexican Patio)


Previous Winners

Current Issue

October 21-27

Current Year

Recent Years

