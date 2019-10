He started working in the culinary scene at El Minuto at 18, going on to run his own catering business and cook for UA Greek Life. He’s taken all of his knowledge and applied it well at his new restaurant Rollies, serving dishes like his shrimp flats (enchiladas), veggie tortas, rolled tacos and even a special ice cream sandwich.

Runners Up 2. Janos Wilder

3. Travis Peters