Best Of Tucson®

Best Central Restaurant

Blue Willow


2616 N. Campbell Ave.

Blue Willow offers up many delicious Southwestern classics for breakfast through dinner, but what really sets them apart is the setting. It’s an unsuspecting storefront on Campbell, but once you go inside, the overflowing gift shop and shaded central patio prove this is a perfect setting to grab a bite with friends.

Reader Recommended

Kingfisher

Tito & Pep


Previous: Best Northwest Restaurant
Next: Best Eastside Restaurant

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation