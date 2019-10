2616 N. Campbell Ave.

Even if Blue Willow didn’t have their charming gift shop or wonderful patio, our readers would still probably pick them for Best Central Restaurant because the food really is that good. With rotating menus, seasonal specials and drinks aplenty, it’s easy to get lost in all the great choices at Blue Willow. But fear not, because it really is hard to go wrong.

Runners Up

2. Kingfisher

3. Tito & Pep