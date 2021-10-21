Best Of Tucson®

Best CBD Store

Green Halo

7710 S. Wilmot Road

Green Halo, the home base of Halo Infusions and Extractions (which creates edible brands such Cannabliss, Canna Confections and Aunt Ellie’s edibles, as well Pure & Simple’s dynamite infused hot sauce, coffees, teas and juices ), does a terrific line of CBD tinctures, ointments, lotions and lip balms. They’ll have a cure for what ails you.

Earth’s Healing

