El Molinito

It’s hard to go wrong by catering an event with authentic Mexican cuisine. And El Molinito, which caters to gatherings of every size, is really the best. You can customize your own menu, or go with one of their suggested combination plates, like the chile con carne plate, the fajita dinner, the El Molinito Special, and even the El Molinito Vegetarian Special. Just writing this is making us want to plan a large event so we can get it catered, stuff our faces, and then keep all the leftovers.

Feast

