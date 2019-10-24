Email
Best Casual Dining 

Seis Kitchen

130 S. Avenida del Convento

1765 E. River Road

If you like mouth-watering tacos or breakfast burritos the size of a football, you’ll love this Tucson staple. Whether you go to the company’s smaller window-service brach inside the Mercado San Agustin or their brick-and-mortar locale off River Road, you’ll find a fresh and tasty take on Mexican food favorites that are sure to satisfy patrons of all ages. Seis has fast become one of the go-to spots for great Mexican fare in the Old Pueblo, with food and drinks that are sure to leave your stomach happy. 

Runners Up

2. Beyond Bread

3. Culinary Dropout

Previous Winners

