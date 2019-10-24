Best Casual Dining 

130 S. Avenida del Convento

1765 E. River Road

If you like mouth-watering tacos or breakfast burritos the size of a football, you’ll love this Tucson staple. Whether you go to the company’s smaller window-service brach inside the Mercado San Agustin or their brick-and-mortar locale off River Road, you’ll find a fresh and tasty take on Mexican food favorites that are sure to satisfy patrons of all ages. Seis has fast become one of the go-to spots for great Mexican fare in the Old Pueblo, with food and drinks that are sure to leave your stomach happy.

