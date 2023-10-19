Best Casual Dining 2023

Best Ramen
Raijin Ramen
2995 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-3121, facebook.com/raijinramen.tucson
If ramen is a comfort food, then our readers feel most comfortable at Raijin Ramen. Diners can choose tonkotsu, miso, umami shoyu or vegan broth. Chicken and seafood ramen is also on the menu. If a bowl is not enough, then a noodle refill called Kae Dama can be ordered.
Reader Recommended
Noodleholics
3502 E. Grant Road
520-305-4262, noodleholics.com
Yoshimatsu
2741 N. Campbell Avenue
520-320-1574, facebook.com/yoshimatsuaz
Specialty Food Store
Lee Lee Supermarket
1990 Orange Grove Road
520-638-8328, leeleesupermarket.com
When Tucson readers need items that cannot be found in a corner supermarket, they bring their shopping lists to Lee Lee Supermarket. Founded 25 years ago by a Cambodian immigrant, Lee Lee carries food, drink and other products from over 30 countries and regions as diverse as Africa, Croatia, Sri Lanka, and the Caribbean. The international supermarket has the authentic and exotic ingredients needed by locals to create great and unique meals.
Reader Recommended
Roma Imports
627 S. Vine Avenue
520-792-3173, romaimports.com
AJ’s Fine Foods
2805 E. Skyline Drive
520-232-6340, ajsfinefoods.com
Best Fresh-Baked Bread
Barrio Bread
18 S. Eastbourne Avenue
520-327-1292, barriobread.com
Barrio Bread owner and baker Don Guerra combines local grains and ancient baking techniques to create loaves with a chewy interior and amazing crust. A 2022 James Beard award winner, he freshly bakes a wide variety of breads including apricot cranberry, jalapeno cheddar, olive fougasse and whole wheat walnut. Beyond baking great bread, Guerra collaborates with local farmers, chefs and other food producers to strengthen the local grain economy and grow the local food network.
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread
Five Tucson locations
beyondbread.com
La Baguette Parisienne
1797 E. Prince Road
520-322-6297, ghiniscafe.com/la-baguette-bakery
Best Barbecue
Brushfire BBQ
Three Tucson locations
Brushfire BBQ uses locally sourced mesquite and pecan hardwoods to slow cook its meats for anywhere between two and 13 hours, depending on the cut. Meat selections including pork, brisket, chicken and ribs can be enjoyed with one of the restaurant’s more than half a dozen made-from-scratch sauces. Every recipe at Brushfire is made daily in-house using fresh ingredients.
Reader Recommended
Holy Smokin’ Butts
6940 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-329-3088, holysmokinbutts.com
Smokey Mo
2650 N. First Avenue
520-203-8250, smokeymo.com
Best Desserts
Nadine’s
4553 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-326-0735, nadinesweddingcakes.blogspot.com
Nadine’s kosher and full-service bakery has been satisfying the sweet tooth of locals for more than three decades. From cookies and brownies to croissants and scones, Nadine’s offers the most decadent baked goods and pastries throughout Tucson. It is also well known for its wedding cakes, tiers of cupcakes, and excellent customer service.
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread/Back Dough
Five Tucson locations
beyondbread.com
Frost
Three Tucson locations
frostgelato.com
Best Burger
Lindy’s on Fourth
500 N. Fourth Avenue
520-207-6970, lo4th.com
Made with fresh, never-frozen, natural beef from family-owned ranches, the burgers at Lindy’s on Fourth are not just beloved in Tucson. They have been featured on national shows “Man vs. Food” and “Meat and Potatoes,” as well as on the Travel Channel and Food Network. The menu features unique creations such as Fat Bastard, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, the Kush and the Sanchez. The restaurant also features a burger of the month.
Reader Recommended
Zinburger
6930 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020
1865 E. River Road, 520-299-7799
zinburgeraz.com
Graze/Truland
7332 N. Oracle Road
520-395-7925, trulandburgers.com
Best Ice Cream
Screamery
Three Tucson locations
The Screamery’s locally made ice cream is the most delicious way to cool off in Tucson’s hot, arid climate. It pasteurizes on-site milk free of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, pesticides and chemical stabilizers. The ice cream, which is made from scratch in small batches using whole and natural ingredients, comes in frequently rotating flavors such as sweet cream honeycomb, raspberry cheesecake, orange screamsicle and peanut butter pretzel. Catering and gift cards are available.
Reader Recommended
Frost
Three Tucson locations
frostgelato.com
HUB Ice Cream Parlor
245 E. Congress Street
520-622-0255, thehubicecream.com
Best Place to Get a Slice
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com
The hand-tossed, fresh-baked pizzas at Brooklyn Pizza are prepared to perfection, according to our readers. Pizza lovers can choose toppings such as eggplant, potato or meatballs to create the perfect pie for them. The pizzeria is one of the first two businesses in Southern Arizona to be run entirely on solar energy. Lunch specials are available.
READER RECOMMENDED
Empire Pizza
137 E. Congress Street
520-882-7499, empire.pizza
Time Market
444 E. University Boulevard
520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz
Best Eegee’s Flavor
Watermelon
25 Tucson locations, eegees.com
While there are plenty of reasons to dread July in the Sonoran Desert, there is also a reason to look forward to it. It is the one month of the year that Eegee’s creates its watermelon-flavored treat. Tucson readers love hydrating in the summer with the restaurant’s icy smooth concoction which contains real fruit. And with 25 locations around town, they are never far from one when a craving strikes.
Reader Recommended
Orange Dream
Pina Colada
Best Caterer
El Molinito
Four Tucson locations, el-molinito.com
When Tucsonans want food delivered to them for special occasions, they prefer the authentic Mexican cuisine of El Molinito to liven up their parties, meetings and events. El Molinito can handle catering for any size group and offers six suggested combination plates. Orders can also be customized. Pickup orders have a 10-guest minimum and delivery orders have a 20-guest minimum.
Reader Recommended
Feast
3179 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com
Brushfire BBQ
Three Tucson locations
brushfirebbq.com
Best Family Dining
Little Anthony’s
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com
With great food and great fun, Little Anthony’s has something for everyone in the family. Stepping into the diner feels like stepping into a time machine whose destination is the 1950s. There are daytime and nighttime car shows and free entertainment on Friday and Saturday night based on ’50s music. Menu items include Elvis’ Eggstavaganza burger, La Bamba chicken, Chubby Checker triple-decker sandwich, and the everything pizza.
Reader Recommended
Pinnacle Peak
6541 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-296-0911, pinnaclepeaktucson.com
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. 4th Ave.
520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com
Best Diner
Baja Cafe
7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772
2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369
bajacafetucson.com
Locally owned and operated Baja Café combines amazing meals for breakfast, brunch and lunch with top-notch service to make it the top diner in Tucson, according to our readers. Its diverse menu features selections such as snickerdoodle pancakes, Liege waffles, avocado toast and smoked brisket enchiladas. A kids menu is available, and pets are welcome anytime.
Reader Recommended
Little Anthony’s
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com
Bisbee Breakfast Club
Four Tucson locations
bisbeebreakfastclub.com
Best Bagels
Bubbe’s Bagels
1745 E. River Road, 520-849-8985
1101 N. Wilmot Road, 520-771-6685
bubbesbagel.com
A long fermentation process and kettle boiling make the bagels at Bubbe’s Bagels the top choice among our readers. Flavors such as pumpernickel, cinnamon crunch and cheddar jalapeno can be paired with schmears such as honey lavender, smoked salmon and Calabrian pepper. Choices for bagel sandwiches include Calabrian Tuna, Westphalian ham and fontina, and open-faced whitefish salad. Catering is available.
Reader Recommended
Prep and Pastry
2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737
6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809
prepandpastry.com
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E. Fifth Street
520-849-5553, midtownvegandeli.com
Best Drive Thru
Eegee’s
25 Tucson locations, eegees.com
When Tucson readers are on the go but want great food or a frozen treat, they pull up to a nearby Eegee’s. The local institution makes it easy on customers who have either ordered online ahead of time or want to decide what to get once they arrive. They can choose from delicious salads, grinders, subs, chicken tenders, fries, pretzels and, of course, Eegee’s. A kids menu is available for younger passengers.
Reader Recommended
Coffee Times
3401 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com
Los Betos
3567 N. Oracle Road
520-293-1581, orderlosbetosmexicanfood.com
Best Smoothies/Juice Bar
Coffee Times
3401 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com
Locally owned and family operated, Coffee Times serves more than just great coffee. It has a full menu of smoothies including unique combinations such as avocado-banana-spinach and chocolate-avocado-chia. Customers can also order more common combinations of fruit and vegetable smoothies, as well as extras such as bee pollen, maca powder, raw oats and coconut flakes.
Reader Recommended
Urban Fresh
73 E. Pennington Street
520-792-9355, urbanfreshaz.com
Fruit Shack
5420 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-347-5648, fruitshacksmoothies.com
Best Delivery
Baggin’s
11 Tucson locations, bagginsgourmet.com
When Tucson readers would rather have a restaurant bring food to them than bring themselves to the restaurant, they reach out to Baggin’s. Since 1984, Baggin’s has been preparing its sandwiches by baking its bread and slicing its meats in-house. In addition to sandwiches such as the ham and cheese croissant, Albuquerque turkey and Hopi chicken, hungry Tucsonans can order quiche, bread bowl salads or soup. Gift cards and catering are available.
Reader Recommended
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com
Tucson Tea Company
tucsontea.com
Best Food Truck
420 Taco
facebook.com/420Taco
420 Taco drives to events and locations all across town to deliver tacos, sandwiches and quesadillas to the people, wherever the people may be. It not only slowly smokes all of its meats over low temperatures, but it smokes all of its salsas, too. Meats include brisket, pastrami, pork belly and fish.
Reader Recommended
Taco Stop
520-419-0484, bit.ly/3rkzQLi
You Sly Dog
youslydog.com
Best Coffee
Coffee Times
3401 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com
When Tucson readers need their caffeine, they pull up at the drive-thru windows at Coffee Times. Its highly trained professional baristas fix everything from house coffee to cappuccino to café au lait. Coffee to go service for 16 is available.
Reader Recommended
Barista del Barrio
1002 N. Grande Avenue
520-244-5285, baristadelbarrio.com
Cartel Roasting Co.
2516 N. Campbell Avenue
cartelroasting.co
Best Sandwich
(the actual sandwich)
Unforgettable (Baggin’s)
11 Tucson locations, bagginsgourmet.com
Tucson readers have fond memories of the Unforgettable sandwich at Baggin’s. Like all of the restaurant’s menu items, it is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and local flavors. Roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, mayo, cream cheese, sprouts, tomato and avocado are piled onto 12-grain bread to create a fast, healthy meal.
Reader Recommended
Wildcat (Bison Witches)
326 N. Fourth Avenue
520-740-1541, bisonwitches.com
Bart’s Bag (Beyond Bread)
Five Tucson locations
beyondbread.com
Best Donuts
Amy’s Donuts
101 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-647-2481, amysdonuts.com
When Tucson readers want to satisfy their sweet tooth, they indulge in the fresh-baked deliciousness of Amy’s Donuts. Open every day of the year except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Amy’s creates flavors such as Butterfinger cake, orange creamsicle and cotton candy. Field trips, online ordering and large custom orders with one-day advance notice are available.
Reader Recommended
Donut Wheel
675 W. Valencia Road
520-294-5559, bit.ly/3UJYrH8
La Estrella
Three Tucson locations
laestrellabakeryincaz.com
Best Veggie Burger
Zinburger
6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020
1865 E. River Road, 520-299-7799
zinburgeraz.com
Customers do not have to be meat lovers or even meat eaters to get a great gourmet burger at Zinburger. Its all-American veggie burger patty is prepared in-house from a blend of 13 ingredients. The veggie burger patty can be substituted for beef on any the restaurant’s hamburgers. While the veggie burger is not vegan, there is a vegan option available with a Beyond Burger patty.
Reader Recommended
Beaut Burger
267 S. Avenida Del Convento
520-344-5907, beautburger.com
Graze
2721 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-269-6888
5635 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-347-2159
grazepremiumburgers.com
Best Place to Get a Salad
Choice Greens
2829 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-319-2467
1825 E. River Road, 520-448-9655
choicegreens.com
With over 50 choppings and 20 dressings to choose from, Choice Greens is the perfect place to find or create the perfect fresh chopped salad. Diners can choose from chopped classics such as orchard apple, harvest kale, or roasted Brussels and bacon. They can also design their own salad with their preferred greens and choppings with dressings such as feta cheese vinaigrette, honey poppy seed fruit and hot Thai peanut. Gift cards and online ordering for pickup are available.
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread
Five Tucson locations, beyondbread.com
Time Market
444 E. University Boulevard
520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz
Best Cafe Hangout
Le Buzz
2930 N. Swan Road, 520-849-7774
9121 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-749-3903
lebuzzcaffe.com
Le Buzz was established in 1996 with the goal of creating a place with the buzz of an Italian neighborhood espresso bar. Patrons soak up the relaxed ambiance inside or on an outdoor patio while enjoying their favorite beverage. The menu features cage-free eggs, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and more breakfast and lunch items.
Reader Recommended
Cartel Roasting Co.
2516 N. Campbell Avenue
cartelroasting.co
Cup Cafe
311 E. Congress Street
520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup
Best Pizzeria
Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria
2707 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com
For a quarter of a century, Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria has brought the deep-dish traditions of the Windy City to Tucson. Every pizza at Rocco’s is made fresh daily using the finest ingredients. In addition to traditional thin and thick crust favorites, the menu features specialties such as fungus humongous, angry Samoan and Great Chicago Fire.
Reader Recommended
Brooklyn Pizza Company
534 N. Fourth Avenue
520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com
Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink
101 E. Pennington Street
520-882-5550, reillypizza.com
Best French Fries
Eegee’s
25 Tucson locations, eegees.com
The perfect complement to Eegee’s iconic cold beverage is an order of its warm, crinkle-cut fries. They can be served plain and then dipped in Eegee’s signature ranch sauce or be ordered in any of the following bold flavors: pizza, ranch, buffalo ranch, chipotle ranch or cheesy bacon. A party size order, which serves four, is also available.
Reader Recommended
Zinburger
6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020
1865 E. River Road, 520-299-7799
zinburgeraz.com
Serial Grillers
Four Tucson locations, serialgrillersaz.com
Best Tea
Scented Leaf
943 E. University Boulevard, 520-624-2930
308 E. Congress Street, 520-347-3204
thescentedleaf.com
Founded by a newly married couple inspired by the tea they discovered during a trip to Spain, Scented Leaf brings a premium selection of loose-leaf teas from around the world to Tucson. The health benefits of loose-leaf tea can be enjoyed in a variety of enticing combinations such as hazelnut vanilla oolong, pumpkin pie honeybush and pina colada black. Tea accessories and cold brew tea packs are available.
Reader Recommended
Tucson Tea Company
tucsontea.com
Seven Cups
3510 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-881-4072, sevencups.com
Best Wings
Rocco’s Little Chicago
2707 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com
Wing lovers flock to Rocco’s Little Chicago to indulge in delicious crispy wings fried without any breading. The award-winning wings are served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing and can be ordered in sizes of either six, 12 or 18. The mild, medium, hot and homemade barbecue sauces are all prepared fresh in-house.
Reader Recommended
Barrio Brewing
800 E. 16th Street
520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com
Buffalo Bell
3756 S. Sixth Avenue
520-622-0503, bit.ly/44JrWwg
Best Hot Dog
El Guero Canelo
Three Tucson locations, elguerocanelo.com
El Guero Canelo delights its customers by putting a Mexican spin on an American classic. It serves three varieties of hot dogs: Sonoran style, sammy dog and chucho dog. The franks on the Sonoran and sammy are made of beef, pork and chicken, while the chucho’s franks are 100% beef. Each dog is bacon-wrapped and served with beans, grilled and fresh onions, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard and jalapeno sauce.
Reader Recommended
BK’s
2680 N. First Avenue, 520-207-2245
5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105
bktacos.com
Pat’s
1202 W. Niagara Street
520-624-0891, bit.ly/3LXDRir
Best Delicatessen
Roma Imports
627 S. Vine Avenue
520-792-3173, romaimports.com
Tucson carnivores love to get their hands on imported Italian and other hard-to-get meats at Roma Imports. Whether ordering guanciale, Spanish serrano ham, bresaola, or mild or hot sopressata, they are sure to walk away with the authentic taste of the Old World. The deli has a wide selection of chesses to accompany the meats, and an adjacent market carries pastas, oils and vinegars, treats and refrigerated and frozen entrees. Roma Imports is also home to a restaurant for those too hungry to wait until they get back home.
Reader Recommended
4th Ave. Deli
425 N. Fourth Avenue
520-624-3354, 4thavedeli.com
Dickman’s
6472 N. Oracle Road
520-229-9777, facebook.com/dickmansmeat
Best Place to Get a Sandwich
Bison Witches
326 N. Fourth Avenue
520-740-1541, bisonwitches.com
A small bar feel with a fun atmosphere, friendly staff and nontraditional bar fare makes Bison Witches our readers’ favorite place to have a sandwich. The sandwiches, known for their large portions, are prepared with bread baked daily at Sunrise Bakery and fresh meats sliced in-house. The most popular ones ae the Philly, the Grinder and the Wildcat. Both indoor and outdoor dining are available.
Reader Recommended
Beyond Bread
Five Tucson locations, beyondbread.com
Baggin’s
11 Tucson locations, bagginsgourmet.com