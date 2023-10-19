Best Casual Dining 2023

Best Ramen

Raijin Ramen

2995 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-3121, facebook.com/raijinramen.tucson

If ramen is a comfort food, then our readers feel most comfortable at Raijin Ramen. Diners can choose tonkotsu, miso, umami shoyu or vegan broth. Chicken and seafood ramen is also on the menu. If a bowl is not enough, then a noodle refill called Kae Dama can be ordered.

Reader Recommended

Noodleholics

3502 E. Grant Road

520-305-4262, noodleholics.com

Yoshimatsu

2741 N. Campbell Avenue

520-320-1574, facebook.com/yoshimatsuaz





Specialty Food Store

Lee Lee Supermarket

1990 Orange Grove Road

520-638-8328, leeleesupermarket.com

When Tucson readers need items that cannot be found in a corner supermarket, they bring their shopping lists to Lee Lee Supermarket. Founded 25 years ago by a Cambodian immigrant, Lee Lee carries food, drink and other products from over 30 countries and regions as diverse as Africa, Croatia, Sri Lanka, and the Caribbean. The international supermarket has the authentic and exotic ingredients needed by locals to create great and unique meals.

Reader Recommended

Roma Imports

627 S. Vine Avenue

520-792-3173, romaimports.com

AJ’s Fine Foods

2805 E. Skyline Drive

520-232-6340, ajsfinefoods.com





Best Fresh-Baked Bread

Barrio Bread

18 S. Eastbourne Avenue

520-327-1292, barriobread.com

Barrio Bread owner and baker Don Guerra combines local grains and ancient baking techniques to create loaves with a chewy interior and amazing crust. A 2022 James Beard award winner, he freshly bakes a wide variety of breads including apricot cranberry, jalapeno cheddar, olive fougasse and whole wheat walnut. Beyond baking great bread, Guerra collaborates with local farmers, chefs and other food producers to strengthen the local grain economy and grow the local food network.





Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread

Five Tucson locations

beyondbread.com

La Baguette Parisienne

1797 E. Prince Road

520-322-6297, ghiniscafe.com/la-baguette-bakery





Best Barbecue

Brushfire BBQ

Three Tucson locations

Brushfire BBQ uses locally sourced mesquite and pecan hardwoods to slow cook its meats for anywhere between two and 13 hours, depending on the cut. Meat selections including pork, brisket, chicken and ribs can be enjoyed with one of the restaurant’s more than half a dozen made-from-scratch sauces. Every recipe at Brushfire is made daily in-house using fresh ingredients.

Reader Recommended

Holy Smokin’ Butts

6940 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-329-3088, holysmokinbutts.com

Smokey Mo

2650 N. First Avenue

520-203-8250, smokeymo.com













Best Desserts

Nadine’s

4553 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-326-0735, nadinesweddingcakes.blogspot.com

Nadine’s kosher and full-service bakery has been satisfying the sweet tooth of locals for more than three decades. From cookies and brownies to croissants and scones, Nadine’s offers the most decadent baked goods and pastries throughout Tucson. It is also well known for its wedding cakes, tiers of cupcakes, and excellent customer service.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread/Back Dough

Five Tucson locations

beyondbread.com

Frost

Three Tucson locations

frostgelato.com





Best Burger

Lindy’s on Fourth

500 N. Fourth Avenue

520-207-6970, lo4th.com

Made with fresh, never-frozen, natural beef from family-owned ranches, the burgers at Lindy’s on Fourth are not just beloved in Tucson. They have been featured on national shows “Man vs. Food” and “Meat and Potatoes,” as well as on the Travel Channel and Food Network. The menu features unique creations such as Fat Bastard, Mac ‘n’ Cheese, the Kush and the Sanchez. The restaurant also features a burger of the month.

Reader Recommended

Zinburger

6930 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020

1865 E. River Road, 520-299-7799

zinburgeraz.com

Graze/Truland

7332 N. Oracle Road

520-395-7925, trulandburgers.com





Best Ice Cream

Screamery

Three Tucson locations

The Screamery’s locally made ice cream is the most delicious way to cool off in Tucson’s hot, arid climate. It pasteurizes on-site milk free of antibiotics, synthetic hormones, pesticides and chemical stabilizers. The ice cream, which is made from scratch in small batches using whole and natural ingredients, comes in frequently rotating flavors such as sweet cream honeycomb, raspberry cheesecake, orange screamsicle and peanut butter pretzel. Catering and gift cards are available.





Reader Recommended

Frost

Three Tucson locations

frostgelato.com

HUB Ice Cream Parlor

245 E. Congress Street

520-622-0255, thehubicecream.com





Best Place to Get a Slice

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

The hand-tossed, fresh-baked pizzas at Brooklyn Pizza are prepared to perfection, according to our readers. Pizza lovers can choose toppings such as eggplant, potato or meatballs to create the perfect pie for them. The pizzeria is one of the first two businesses in Southern Arizona to be run entirely on solar energy. Lunch specials are available.

READER RECOMMENDED

Empire Pizza

137 E. Congress Street

520-882-7499, empire.pizza

Time Market

444 E. University Boulevard

520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz





Best Eegee’s Flavor

Watermelon

25 Tucson locations, eegees.com

While there are plenty of reasons to dread July in the Sonoran Desert, there is also a reason to look forward to it. It is the one month of the year that Eegee’s creates its watermelon-flavored treat. Tucson readers love hydrating in the summer with the restaurant’s icy smooth concoction which contains real fruit. And with 25 locations around town, they are never far from one when a craving strikes.

Reader Recommended

Orange Dream

Pina Colada





Best Caterer

El Molinito

Four Tucson locations, el-molinito.com

When Tucsonans want food delivered to them for special occasions, they prefer the authentic Mexican cuisine of El Molinito to liven up their parties, meetings and events. El Molinito can handle catering for any size group and offers six suggested combination plates. Orders can also be customized. Pickup orders have a 10-guest minimum and delivery orders have a 20-guest minimum.

Reader Recommended

Feast

3179 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com

Brushfire BBQ

Three Tucson locations

brushfirebbq.com





Best Family Dining

Little Anthony’s

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com

With great food and great fun, Little Anthony’s has something for everyone in the family. Stepping into the diner feels like stepping into a time machine whose destination is the 1950s. There are daytime and nighttime car shows and free entertainment on Friday and Saturday night based on ’50s music. Menu items include Elvis’ Eggstavaganza burger, La Bamba chicken, Chubby Checker triple-decker sandwich, and the everything pizza.

Reader Recommended

Pinnacle Peak

6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-0911, pinnaclepeaktucson.com

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. 4th Ave.

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com





Best Diner

Baja Cafe

7002 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-495-4772

2970 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-344-7369

bajacafetucson.com

Locally owned and operated Baja Café combines amazing meals for breakfast, brunch and lunch with top-notch service to make it the top diner in Tucson, according to our readers. Its diverse menu features selections such as snickerdoodle pancakes, Liege waffles, avocado toast and smoked brisket enchiladas. A kids menu is available, and pets are welcome anytime.

Reader Recommended

Little Anthony’s

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com

Bisbee Breakfast Club

Four Tucson locations

bisbeebreakfastclub.com





Best Bagels

Bubbe’s Bagels

1745 E. River Road, 520-849-8985

1101 N. Wilmot Road, 520-771-6685

bubbesbagel.com

A long fermentation process and kettle boiling make the bagels at Bubbe’s Bagels the top choice among our readers. Flavors such as pumpernickel, cinnamon crunch and cheddar jalapeno can be paired with schmears such as honey lavender, smoked salmon and Calabrian pepper. Choices for bagel sandwiches include Calabrian Tuna, Westphalian ham and fontina, and open-faced whitefish salad. Catering is available.

Reader Recommended

Prep and Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737

6450 E. Grant Road, 520-838-0809

prepandpastry.com

Midtown Vegan Deli and Market

5071 E. Fifth Street

520-849-5553, midtownvegandeli.com





Best Drive Thru

Eegee’s

25 Tucson locations, eegees.com

When Tucson readers are on the go but want great food or a frozen treat, they pull up to a nearby Eegee’s. The local institution makes it easy on customers who have either ordered online ahead of time or want to decide what to get once they arrive. They can choose from delicious salads, grinders, subs, chicken tenders, fries, pretzels and, of course, Eegee’s. A kids menu is available for younger passengers.

Reader Recommended

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

Los Betos

3567 N. Oracle Road

520-293-1581, orderlosbetosmexicanfood.com





Best Smoothies/Juice Bar

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

Locally owned and family operated, Coffee Times serves more than just great coffee. It has a full menu of smoothies including unique combinations such as avocado-banana-spinach and chocolate-avocado-chia. Customers can also order more common combinations of fruit and vegetable smoothies, as well as extras such as bee pollen, maca powder, raw oats and coconut flakes.

Reader Recommended

Urban Fresh

73 E. Pennington Street

520-792-9355, urbanfreshaz.com

Fruit Shack

5420 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-347-5648, fruitshacksmoothies.com





Best Delivery

Baggin’s

11 Tucson locations, bagginsgourmet.com

When Tucson readers would rather have a restaurant bring food to them than bring themselves to the restaurant, they reach out to Baggin’s. Since 1984, Baggin’s has been preparing its sandwiches by baking its bread and slicing its meats in-house. In addition to sandwiches such as the ham and cheese croissant, Albuquerque turkey and Hopi chicken, hungry Tucsonans can order quiche, bread bowl salads or soup. Gift cards and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

Tucson Tea Company

tucsontea.com





Best Food Truck

420 Taco

facebook.com/420Taco

420 Taco drives to events and locations all across town to deliver tacos, sandwiches and quesadillas to the people, wherever the people may be. It not only slowly smokes all of its meats over low temperatures, but it smokes all of its salsas, too. Meats include brisket, pastrami, pork belly and fish.

Reader Recommended

Taco Stop

520-419-0484, bit.ly/3rkzQLi

You Sly Dog

youslydog.com





Best Coffee

Coffee Times

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

When Tucson readers need their caffeine, they pull up at the drive-thru windows at Coffee Times. Its highly trained professional baristas fix everything from house coffee to cappuccino to café au lait. Coffee to go service for 16 is available.

Reader Recommended

Barista del Barrio

1002 N. Grande Avenue

520-244-5285, baristadelbarrio.com

Cartel Roasting Co.

2516 N. Campbell Avenue

cartelroasting.co





Best Sandwich

(the actual sandwich)

Unforgettable (Baggin’s)

11 Tucson locations, bagginsgourmet.com

Tucson readers have fond memories of the Unforgettable sandwich at Baggin’s. Like all of the restaurant’s menu items, it is made from scratch with fresh ingredients and local flavors. Roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, mayo, cream cheese, sprouts, tomato and avocado are piled onto 12-grain bread to create a fast, healthy meal.

Reader Recommended

Wildcat (Bison Witches)

326 N. Fourth Avenue

520-740-1541, bisonwitches.com

Bart’s Bag (Beyond Bread)

Five Tucson locations

beyondbread.com

Best Donuts

Amy’s Donuts

101 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-647-2481, amysdonuts.com

When Tucson readers want to satisfy their sweet tooth, they indulge in the fresh-baked deliciousness of Amy’s Donuts. Open every day of the year except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Amy’s creates flavors such as Butterfinger cake, orange creamsicle and cotton candy. Field trips, online ordering and large custom orders with one-day advance notice are available.

Reader Recommended

Donut Wheel

675 W. Valencia Road

520-294-5559, bit.ly/3UJYrH8

La Estrella

Three Tucson locations

laestrellabakeryincaz.com









Best Veggie Burger

Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020

1865 E. River Road, 520-299-7799

zinburgeraz.com

Customers do not have to be meat lovers or even meat eaters to get a great gourmet burger at Zinburger. Its all-American veggie burger patty is prepared in-house from a blend of 13 ingredients. The veggie burger patty can be substituted for beef on any the restaurant’s hamburgers. While the veggie burger is not vegan, there is a vegan option available with a Beyond Burger patty.

Reader Recommended

Beaut Burger

267 S. Avenida Del Convento

520-344-5907, beautburger.com

Graze

2721 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-269-6888

5635 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-347-2159

grazepremiumburgers.com





Best Place to Get a Salad

Choice Greens

2829 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-319-2467

1825 E. River Road, 520-448-9655

choicegreens.com

With over 50 choppings and 20 dressings to choose from, Choice Greens is the perfect place to find or create the perfect fresh chopped salad. Diners can choose from chopped classics such as orchard apple, harvest kale, or roasted Brussels and bacon. They can also design their own salad with their preferred greens and choppings with dressings such as feta cheese vinaigrette, honey poppy seed fruit and hot Thai peanut. Gift cards and online ordering for pickup are available.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread

Five Tucson locations, beyondbread.com

Time Market

444 E. University Boulevard

520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz





Best Cafe Hangout

Le Buzz

2930 N. Swan Road, 520-849-7774

9121 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-749-3903

lebuzzcaffe.com

Le Buzz was established in 1996 with the goal of creating a place with the buzz of an Italian neighborhood espresso bar. Patrons soak up the relaxed ambiance inside or on an outdoor patio while enjoying their favorite beverage. The menu features cage-free eggs, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and more breakfast and lunch items.

Reader Recommended

Cartel Roasting Co.

2516 N. Campbell Avenue

cartelroasting.co

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup





Best Pizzeria

Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria

2707 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com

For a quarter of a century, Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria has brought the deep-dish traditions of the Windy City to Tucson. Every pizza at Rocco’s is made fresh daily using the finest ingredients. In addition to traditional thin and thick crust favorites, the menu features specialties such as fungus humongous, angry Samoan and Great Chicago Fire.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink

101 E. Pennington Street

520-882-5550, reillypizza.com





Best French Fries

Eegee’s

25 Tucson locations, eegees.com

The perfect complement to Eegee’s iconic cold beverage is an order of its warm, crinkle-cut fries. They can be served plain and then dipped in Eegee’s signature ranch sauce or be ordered in any of the following bold flavors: pizza, ranch, buffalo ranch, chipotle ranch or cheesy bacon. A party size order, which serves four, is also available.

Reader Recommended

Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020

1865 E. River Road, 520-299-7799

zinburgeraz.com

Serial Grillers

Four Tucson locations, serialgrillersaz.com





Best Tea

Scented Leaf

943 E. University Boulevard, 520-624-2930

308 E. Congress Street, 520-347-3204

thescentedleaf.com

Founded by a newly married couple inspired by the tea they discovered during a trip to Spain, Scented Leaf brings a premium selection of loose-leaf teas from around the world to Tucson. The health benefits of loose-leaf tea can be enjoyed in a variety of enticing combinations such as hazelnut vanilla oolong, pumpkin pie honeybush and pina colada black. Tea accessories and cold brew tea packs are available.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Tea Company

tucsontea.com

Seven Cups

3510 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-881-4072, sevencups.com





Best Wings

Rocco’s Little Chicago

2707 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com

Wing lovers flock to Rocco’s Little Chicago to indulge in delicious crispy wings fried without any breading. The award-winning wings are served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing and can be ordered in sizes of either six, 12 or 18. The mild, medium, hot and homemade barbecue sauces are all prepared fresh in-house.

Reader Recommended

Barrio Brewing

800 E. 16th Street

520-791-2739, barriobrewing.com





Buffalo Bell

3756 S. Sixth Avenue

520-622-0503, bit.ly/44JrWwg





Best Hot Dog

El Guero Canelo

Three Tucson locations, elguerocanelo.com

El Guero Canelo delights its customers by putting a Mexican spin on an American classic. It serves three varieties of hot dogs: Sonoran style, sammy dog and chucho dog. The franks on the Sonoran and sammy are made of beef, pork and chicken, while the chucho’s franks are 100% beef. Each dog is bacon-wrapped and served with beans, grilled and fresh onions, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard and jalapeno sauce.

Reader Recommended

BK’s

2680 N. First Avenue, 520-207-2245

5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105

bktacos.com

Pat’s

1202 W. Niagara Street

520-624-0891, bit.ly/3LXDRir





Best Delicatessen

Roma Imports

627 S. Vine Avenue

520-792-3173, romaimports.com

Tucson carnivores love to get their hands on imported Italian and other hard-to-get meats at Roma Imports. Whether ordering guanciale, Spanish serrano ham, bresaola, or mild or hot sopressata, they are sure to walk away with the authentic taste of the Old World. The deli has a wide selection of chesses to accompany the meats, and an adjacent market carries pastas, oils and vinegars, treats and refrigerated and frozen entrees. Roma Imports is also home to a restaurant for those too hungry to wait until they get back home.

Reader Recommended

4th Ave. Deli

425 N. Fourth Avenue

520-624-3354, 4thavedeli.com

Dickman’s

6472 N. Oracle Road

520-229-9777, facebook.com/dickmansmeat





Best Place to Get a Sandwich

Bison Witches

326 N. Fourth Avenue

520-740-1541, bisonwitches.com

A small bar feel with a fun atmosphere, friendly staff and nontraditional bar fare makes Bison Witches our readers’ favorite place to have a sandwich. The sandwiches, known for their large portions, are prepared with bread baked daily at Sunrise Bakery and fresh meats sliced in-house. The most popular ones ae the Philly, the Grinder and the Wildcat. Both indoor and outdoor dining are available.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread

Five Tucson locations, beyondbread.com

Baggin’s

11 Tucson locations, bagginsgourmet.com