Best Casual Dining 2022

Best Ramen

Raijin Ramen

2995 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-795-2123, raijinramentucson.com

Soup season is upon us: Raijin Ramen has the fix you’ve been looking for. For a consecutive year, this tiny local restaurant offers the most comforting ramen in all of Tucson. Its menu offers something for vegans, vegheads and meat-eaters alike. For starters, sample the gyoza pork and veggie potstickers and for your entree try their Tonkotsu ramen with pork broth, black roasted garlic and other fixings. Its menu offers a yummy assortment of side dishes, noodles and salads.

Reader Recommended

Noodleholics, 3502 E. Grant Road, 520-305-4262; 7850 N. Oracle Road, 520-268-8662, noodleholics.com

Obon, 350 E. Congress Street, 520-485-3590, obonsushi.com





Best Specialty Food Store

Lee Lee International Supermarkets

1990 W. Orange Grove Road

520-638-8328, leeleesupermarket.com

Not your typical neighborhood grocery store, Lee Lee International Supermarkets offers tastings and goods from Cambodia to Japan, the Middle East and more. The largest ethnic grocery store chain in Arizona, Lee Lee’s is a place for both families and chefs seeking authentic ingredients at a reasonable price. Check out its website for a list of international recipes, accolades and locations. You will also find the tasty Thuan Kieu Vietnamese Restaurant at the Tucson location.

Reader Recommended

Roma Imports, 627 S. Vine Avenue, 520-792-3173, romaimports.com

AJ’s Fine Foods, 2805 E. Skyline Drive, 520-232-6340, ajsfinefoods.com





Best Fresh-Baked Bread

Barrio Bread

18 S. Eastbourne Avenue

520-327-1292, barriobread.com

If you’ve ever wondered what the line was for in the Broadway Village shopping center, it was probably for Barrio Bread. Owned by the 2022 James Beard Award Winner for Outstanding Baker, Don Guerra, this bakery has a passion for “ARTisan Loaves.” By incorporating centuries-old baking techniques and locally sourced heritage grains, Barrio Bread is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or earlier if the bread runs out!

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread, Multiple locations, beyondbread.com

La Baguette Bakery, 1797 E. Prince Road, 520-322-6297, ghiniscafe.com





Best Barbecue

Brushfire BBQ Company

2745 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-624-3223

7080 E. 22nd Street, 520-867-6050

brushfirebbq.com

Have barbecue tonight with Brushfire BBQ Company’s two locations, with six barbecue sauces to choose from, loads of meat like baby back ribs or smoked salmon, either with a side of crispy tater tots, fries, salads (not the green kind but the kind that goes with barbecue), beans and two locations around town. Eat in or take out, this is casual dining at its best. Top it off with a local beer or soft drink and you’re all set.

Reader Recommended

Holy Smokin’ Butts BBQ, 6940 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-329-3088, holysmokinbutts.com

Smoky Mo’, 2650 N. First Avenue, 520-203-8350, smokeymo.com





Best Desserts

Nadines Bakery

4553 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-326-0735, nadinesweddingcakes.blogspot.com

The best bakery to satisfy your dessert cravings, Nadines kosher and full-service bakery has it all. From cookies and brownies to croissants and scones, Nadines offers the most decadent baked goods and pastries throughout Tucson. This bakery is also well known for its wedding cakes, tiers of cupcakes, and excellent customer service.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread/Back Dough, 6260 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-629-4111, beyondbread.com

Cup Café, 311 E. Congress Street, 520-798-1618, hotelcongress.com





Best Burger

Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020

1865 E. River Road, Suite 101

520-299-7799, zinburgeraz.com

There’s something special about eating a delicious juicy burger along with crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Satisfy one’s hamburger cravings with the classic Samburger with applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce and Thousand Island dressing. Feeling risky? Try the El Diablo made with fire-roasted jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce and chipotle mayo.

Reader Recommended

Lindy’s on 4th, 500 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-207-6970, lo4th.com

Graze/Truland, 7332 N. Oracle Road, 520-395-2975, trulandburgers.com





Best Ice Cream

The Screamery

Multiple locations, thescreamery.com

As its story goes, The Screamery was the first ice creamery to be certified in Arizona to pasteurize its ice cream. Making it the old-fashioned way, this ice cream uses premium hormone free milk and cream and other natural ingredients. Offering traditional flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, step outside of your comfort zone and try the lavender flavored ice cream with a honey swirl or the Sweet Sonoran Desert, a honey flavor with a peanut butter swirl and homemade toffee. The Screamery also offers coffee beverages, creations, floats and shakes.

Reader Recommended

HUB Ice Cream Parlor, 245 E. Congress Street, 520-622-0255, thehubicecream.com

Frost Gelato, Multiple locations, frostgelato.com





Best Place to Get a Slice

Brooklyn Pizza Company

534 N. Fourth Avenue

520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

The hand-tossed, fresh-baked pizzas at Brooklyn Pizza are prepared to perfection, according to our readers. Pizza lovers can choose toppings such as eggplant, potato or meatballs to create the perfect pie for them. The pizzeria is one of the first two businesses in Southern Arizona to be run entirely on solar energy. Lunch specials are available.

Reader Recommended

Empire Pizza, 137 E. Congress Street, 520-882-7499, empire.pizza

Time Market, 444 E. University Boulevard, 520-622-0761, timemarket.xyz





Best Eegee’s Flavor

Watermelon

Multiple locations, eegees.com

Just like a ripe and juicy watermelon, the Eegee’s July flavor of the month stays on top as Tucson’s favorite flavor. What better way to cool down during the hottest summer months than the perfect blend of real fruit and frozen goodness. Just “take it easy, have an eegee.”

Reader Recommended

Orange Dream

Piña Colada





Best Catering

El Molinito

Multiple locations, el-molinito.com

When Tucsonans want food delivered to them for special occasions, they prefer the authentic Mexican cuisine of El Molinito to liven up their parties, meetings and events. El Molinito can handle catering for any size group and offers six different suggested combination plates. Orders can also be customized. Pickup orders have a 10-guest minimum, and delivery orders have a 20-guest minimum.

Reader Recommended

Feast, 3179 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-326-9363, eatatfeast.com

Brushfire BBQ, Multiple locations, brushfirebbq.com





Best Family Dining

Pinnacle Peak

6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

520-296-0911, pinnaclepeaktucson.com

Pinnacle Peak combines Old West-style fun and great meals to make it the perfect destination for a family meal. Diners can relax in a vintage Old West setting while enjoying a steak or brisket cooked over real mesquite wood. Seafood, chicken and vegetarian options are also available. Before or after a weekend meal, families can catch a Western stunt show in the adjacent Trail Dust Town.

Reader Recommended

Little Anthony’s, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com

Bisbee Breakfast Club, Multiple locations, bisbeebreakfastclub.com





Best Diner

Little Anthony’s Diner

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-296-0456, littleanthonysdiner.com

Hop back in time to the 1950s at Little Anthony’s Diner, which is decorated wall to wall with memorabilia of that era. Menu sections recall music legends such as The Temptations (appetizers) and Things Elvis Wouldn’t Eat (salads). Serving lunch and dinner, the diner has specials each day from homemade meatloaf to a hot roast beef. Don’t forget about the photo worthy Big Bopper milkshakes that come in flavors from I Want S’more Rama Lama Ding Dong to The Elvis Pretzely Chocolate Dream Shake.

Reader Recommended

Baja Café, Multiple locations, bajacafetucson.com

Bisbee Breakfast Club, Multiple locations, bisbeebreakfastclub.com





Best Bagel

Bubbe’s Bagels

1745 E. River Road, 520-849-8985

1101 N. Wilmot Road, 520-771-6685

bubbesbagel.com

A long fermentation process and kettle boiling make the bagels at Bubbe’s Bagels the top choice among our readers. Flavors such as pumpernickel, cinnamon crunch, and cheddar jalapeno can be paired with schmears such as honey lavender, smoked salmon and Calabrian pepper. Choices for bagel sandwiches include Calabrian tuna, Westphalia ham and fontina, and open-faced whitefish salad. Catering is available.

Reader Recommended

Prep and Pastry

2660 N. Campbell Avenue, 520-326-7737

6450 E. Grant Road, Suite 160, 520-838-0809

prepandpastry.com

Cafe Passe, 415 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-624-4411, cafepassetucson.com





Best Drive-Thru

Coffee Times

Drive-Thru Espresso

3401 E. Speedway Boulevard

520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

Dragging? Stay local with Coffee Times. There’s only one location and it’s been there since 1999, but there are plenty of coffee drinks, including frappes and fruit smoothies. There’s a small menu with breakfast and lunch items. Plus, the family that owns Coffee Times supports local nonprofits.

Reader Recommended

Eegee’s, Multiple locations, eegees.com

Los Betos, 4470 N. First Avenue, 520-887-5528





Best Smoothies/Juice Bar

Goodness

2502 N. Campbell Avenue

520-777-4465, goodnessfresh.com

The juices and smoothies at Goodness blend various combinations of vegetables, fruit, plant-based milks and other clean ingredients to help the restaurant realize its mission of bringing joy and pleasure to customers seeking a healthy lifestyle. Menu choices such as green bully, the cure and hot tropic can complement one of the establishment’s healthy meals or be enjoyed on their own. Delivery and online ordering are available.

Reader Recommended

Coffee Times, 3401 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

Urban Fresh, 73 E. Pennington Street, 520-792-9355, urbanfreshaz.com





Best Delivery

Baggin’s

Multiple locations, bagginsgourmet.com

When Tucson readers would rather have a restaurant bring food to them than bring themselves to the restaurant, they reach out to Baggin’s. Since 1984, Baggin’s has been preparing its sandwiches by baking its bread and slicing its meats in-house. In addition to sandwiches such as the ham and cheese croissant, Albuquerque turkey and Hopi chicken, hungry Tucsonans can order quiche, bread bowl salads or soup. Gift cards and catering are available.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company, 534 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

Tucson Tea Company, tucsontea.com





Best Food Truck

420 Taco

facebook.com/420taco

420 Taco drives to events and locations all across town to deliver tacos, sandwiches and quesadillas to the people, wherever they may be. It not only slowly smokes all of its meats over low temperatures, but it smokes all of its salsas, too. Meats include brisket, pastrami, pork belly and fish.

Reader Recommended

Taco Stop, 520-419-0484, bit.ly/3rkzQLi

You Sly Dog, youslydog.com





Best Coffee

Raging Sage

2458 N. Campbell Avenue

520-320-5203, ragingsage.com

As a small microroastery in Tucson, Raging Sage is committed to providing its customers with the finest coffee experience delivered in a sustainable way. With 11 caffeinated options and three decaf, coffee drinkers have an assortment of options to choose from. The Raging Sage Blend is the company’s award-winning blend developed for espresso and brewed coffee. With a perfect balance of body and acidity, it continues to please.

Reader Recommended

Coffee Times, 3401 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-318-3698, coffeetimestucson.com

Barista Del Barrio, 1002 N. Grande Avenue, 520-244-5285, baristadelbarrio.com





Best Sandwich

Wildcat at Bison Witches

326 N. Fourth Avenue

520-740-1541, bisonwitches.com

Bison Witches’ Wildcat won first place for best sandwich for a reason. All Bison Witches sandwiches come with a choice of bread, white, wheat or dark rye. Potato chips are included, regular or jalapeno. But let’s get back to this delicious sandwich. Guests will find thin slices of roast beef and smoked turkey piled high and covered with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with crispy shredded lettuce and complemented with a special honey-based spicy Russian mustard.

Reader Recommended

Unforgettable at Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Multiple locations, bagginsgourmet.com

Bart’s Bag at Beyond Bread, Multiple locations, beyondbread.com





Best Donuts

Amy’s Donuts

101 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-647-2481, amysdonuts.com

When Tucson readers want to satisfy their sweet tooth, they indulge in the fresh-baked deliciousness of Amy’s Donuts. Open every day of the year except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, Amy’s creates flavors such as Butterfinger cake, orange creamsicle and cherry lemon. Field trips, online ordering, and large custom orders with one-day advance notice are available.

Reader Recommended

Donut Wheel, 675 W. Valencia Road, 520-294-5559, bit.ly/3UJYrH8

La Estrella Bakery, 5266 S. 12th Avenue; 100 S. Avenida Del Convento, 520-741-0656, laestrellabakeryincaz.com





Best Veggie Burger

Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020

1865 E. River Road, Suite 101

520-299-7799, zinburgeraz.com

Customers do not have to be meat lovers or even meat eaters to get a great gourmet burger at Zinburger. Its All-American Veggie Burger patty is prepared in-house from a blend of 13 ingredients. The veggie burger patty can be substituted for beef on any the restaurant’s hamburgers. While the veggie burger is not vegan, there is a vegan option available with a Beyond Burger patty.

Reader Recommended

Graze

2721 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-269-6888

5635 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-347-2159

grazepremiumburgers.com

Beaut Burger, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento, 520-344-5907, beautburger.com





Best Place to Get a Salad

Choice Greens

2829 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-319-2467

1825 E. River Road, 520-448-9655

choicegreens.com

A design-your-own chopped salad concept, Choice Greens never disappoints to meet your salad craving. Using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients, this salad bar is loved by the community. So much so, it has recently added its second location on River and Campbell in the Joesler Village. Pick from any of its chopped classics or build your own salad. It also offer soups, grain bowls, paninis and more.

Reader Recommended

Beyond Bread, Multiple locations, beyondbread.com

Sauce Pizza & Wine, Multiple locations, saucepizzaandwine.com





Best Cafe Hangout

Cup Cafe

311 E. Congress Street

520-622-8848, hotelcongress.com/family/the-cup

Located within Downtown Tucson’s historic Hotel Congress, the Cup Café attracts more than just out of town visitors. Locals love to unwind sipping their favorite beverage in the café’s quaint interior. When the weather is mild, a relaxing outdoor patio beckons. No matter where one sits, a full menu is available for those who have brought their appetites.

Reader Recommended

Le Buzz

2930 N. Swan Road, 520-849-7774

9121 E. Tanque Verde Road, 520-749-3903

lebuzzcaffe.com

Cafe Passe, 415 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-624-4411, cafepassetucson.com





Best Pizzeria

Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria

2707 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-321-1860

facebook.com/roccoslittlechicago

For nearly a quarter of a century, Rocco’s Little Chicago Pizzeria has brought the deep-dish traditions of the Windy City to Tucson. Every pizza at Rocco’s is made fresh daily using the finest ingredients. In addition to traditional thin and thick crust favorites, the menu features specialties such as Fungus Humongous, Angry Samoan and Ggreat Chicago Fire.

Reader Recommended

Brooklyn Pizza Company, 534 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-622-6868, brooklynpizzacompany.com

Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink, 101 E. Pennington Street; 7262 N. Oracle Road, 520-882-5550, reillypizza.com





Best French Fries

Eegee’s

Multiple locations, eegees.com

Dipped in Eegee’s famous ranch dressing, the perfectly hot, crinkle-cut fries are the ideal complement to its entrees — or alone. These fries are crispy, but not over-fried. The inside is perfectly fluffy, soft and tender. Eegee’s then tosses the hot fries with a light sprinkling of salt.

Reader Recommended

Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road, 520-298-2020

1865 E. River Road, Suite 10, 520-299-7799

zinburgeraz.com

Graze

2721 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-269-6888

5635 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-347-2159

grazepremiumburgers.com





Best Tea

The Scented Leaf

943 E. University Boulevard, 520-624-2930

308 Congress Street , 520-347-3204

thescentedleaf.com

The Scented Leaf is the best tea house and lounge for four years running. The perfect meeting place to catch up, a study sesh or afternoon pick-me-up, this place has a variety of flavors from around the world to choose from.

Reader Recommended

Tucson Tea Company, 4280 N. Campbell Avenue, tucsontea.com

Seven Cups Fine Chinese Teas, 2516 E. Sixth Street, 520-628-2952, sevencups.com





Best Wings

Wings Over Broadway

8838 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-207-5883, wobtucson.com

Perfect pairing to a football game, wings are plentiful at Wings Over Broadway. With 13 sauce flavors, customers are sure to find one or a few to make it a finger-licking good meal. Going solo, try the one-dozen bucket deal. There with the crew? Go up to 200 pieces accompanied with 16 ranch or bleu cheese dressings and up to eight flavor choices.

Reader Recommended

Rocco’s Little Chicago, 2707 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-321-1860, roccoslittlechicago.com

ATL Wings, Multiple locations, atlwings.com





Best Hot Dog

El Guero Canelo

Multiple locations, elguerocanelo.com

El Guero Canelo delights its customers by putting a Mexican spin on an American classic. It serves three varieties of hot dogs: Sonoran style, sammy dog and chucho dog. The franks on the Sonoran and Sammy are made of beef, pork and chicken, while the chucho’s franks are 100% beef. Each dog is bacon-wrapped and served with beans, grilled and fresh onions, tomato, mayonnaise, mustard and jalapeno sauce.

Reader Recommended

BK’s

2680 N. First Avenue, 520-207-2245

5118 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-0105

bktacos.com

Pat’s, 1202 W. Niagara Street, 520-624-0891, bit.ly/3LXDRir





Best Delicatessen

Dickman’s

6472 N. Oracle Road

520-229-9777, facebook.com/dickmansmeat

Tucson carnivores love to visit family-owned Dickman’s Meat and Deli to buy frozen USDA prime and choice grade beef, order party trays of meats and cheeses, and dine on sandwiches prepared with Boar’s Head meats and cheeses. Customers can build their own sandwiches choosing from meats such as jalapeno or hickory bacon, chipotle chicken and mortadella. Cheese selections include three pepper Colby jack, chipotle gouda and horseradish cheddar. All sandwiches are served on breads from Viro’s Italian Bakery.

Reader Recommended

Fourth Ave Deli, 425 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-624-3354, 4thavedeli.com

Roma Imports, 627 S. Vine Avenue, 520-792-3173, romaimports.com





Best Place to Get a Sandwich

Beyond Bread

3026 N. Campbell Avenue

Other location available on website

beyondbread.com

It all starts with the bread. At Beyond Bread, it’s an almost fanatical dedication they have to delivering the freshest and finest homemade artisan bread. From Charlie’s Chicken stacked high with chicken, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and barbecue sauce on a torta roll to Salam’s Shawarma topped full with plant-based shawarma, beets, tomato, mixed greens, pickled onion, cucumber dill dressing wrapped in a wheat pita, sandwich options are endless.

Reader Recommended

Bison Witches, 326 N. Fourth Avenue, 520-740-1541, bisonwitches.com

Baggins, Multiple locations, bagginsgourmet.com