Best Of Tucson®

Best Casino

Casino del Sol

5655 W. Valencia Road

Casino del Sol continues their reign atop the Best Casino category. Even if their expansive grounds with restaurants and recreation isn’t enough, there’s a new reason to get to Casino del Sol this year: updated Arizona laws mean Vegas-style table games like roulette, craps and mini-baccarat are now in business locally. Get out there and shoot your shot.

Reader Recommended

Desert Diamond


Previous: Best Liquor Store
Next: Best Strip Club

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation