Best Of Tucson®

Best Carnicería

El Herradero Supermarket

1310 W. Prince Road

Southwestern cooking uses a variety of meats and spices thanks to its diverse influences. So Tucson’s best carniceria better be pretty spectacular, and El Herradero rises to the occasion. Whether you’re looking for rib eye, diezmillo, short rib or arrachera, they have you covered. And if you don’t want to cook, El Herradero even grills the meat for you on weekends. Beyond their large selection of meats, El Herradero also features a grocery section and produce.

Reader Recommended

Los Amigos Meat Market

La Noria


