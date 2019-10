1310 W. Prince Road

El Herradero might have everything you need for a good time: Great tamales, tortillas, all the pan dulce you could eat, and of course, carne. The quality of the ground beef and arrachera (skirt steak) is unbeatable for the price. Best of all, on a weekend, they will cook your meat to order on the mesquite grill outside. Come for the intoxicating smell of carne asada in the parking lot, stay for a meal at the restaurant.

Runners Up

2. Los Amigos Meat Market

3. Carnicería La Noria