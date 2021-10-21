Best Of Tucson®

Best Car Wash

Mister Car Wash

Multiple locations


If John Keats had lived in Tucson, he would have said that a clean car is a joy forever (or at least until it rains or there’s a dust storm or you get too busy to throw away the hamburger wrappers). Fortunately, there’s a Mister Car Wash not too far from you. The best way to describe Mister Car Wash is that it’s the geometric mean between those do-it-yourself places with the weird spray gun and the foaming brush and the high-priced “full-service” places that never quite get the inside of your windshield right. The monsoons are over. Mister Car Wash is calling your name.



Reader Recommended


Octopus Car Wash

Clean Freak


