Multiple locations

With practically a jillion options for how much you want your car cleaned, Mister Car Wash (and its ever-friendly, ever-informative, never-too-pushy-about-making-you-pick-the-pricier-option-if-you’re-using-the-change-you-found-in-your ashtray-to-pay-for-this staff) wins points for both quantity and quality of options. Plus, they have popcorn in the waiting room! And WiFi! A true 21st-century car wash.

Runners Up

2. Octopus Car Wash

3. Clean Freak Car Wash