Best Campground

Patagonia Lake State Park

Patagonia and its campgrounds are overlooked in Arizona because of tourist locations like the Grand Canyon or the Sedona red rocks. However, Patagonia Lake State Park is a lush environment known to attract many species of animals. In 90 minutes, you can set up camp at a location fit for birdwatching, boating, fishing, and hiking. The Park hosts fun family events like Halloween Fun on Oct. 30. Park rangers will give a free campsite to whoever decorates their site most festive and kids can do a trick-or-treat walk at 6 p.m.

Reader Recommended

Madera Canyon

Catalina State Park


