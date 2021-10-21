Best Of Tucson®

Best Café Hangout

Cup Café

311 E. Congress St.

There are plenty of reasons why Cup Café is such a favorite with our readers: The charming interior, the expansive patio, the friendly and professional servers, the delicious food with local accents on the breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, the dessert case, the historic atmosphere of Hotel Congress—you’ll find it all there and all done well.

Reader Recommended

Café Passe

Le Buzz




