Best Of Tucson®

Best Burrito

Nico’s Mexican Food

Multiple locations

Ah, Nico’s, we’re not sure if we see you more often atop Best of Tucson or in our dreams. You’ve won the Best Burrito category for more than five years straight, thanks to your combination of flavor, low cost, speed and sheer size. (We really appreciate that their burritos can often serve as two meals.) You can’t go wrong with a carne asada or breakfast burrito, but we all know they’re almost endlessly customizable. With almost a dozen locations across town, just follow your nose to the nearest award-winning burrito.

Reader Recommended

Tania's 33

Seis Kitchen and Catering


